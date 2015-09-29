By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Two months after receiving a
record $105 million fine for lapses in U.S. auto safety recalls,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday revealed
problems with safety data that could lead to additional
financial penalties for the Italian-U.S. automaker.
Fiat Chrysler said it was investigating discrepancies in
early warning reports that federal law requires automakers to
provide to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,
the federal auto safety watchdog. The reports include data that
could identify safety defects and ultimately lead to product
recalls.
The automaker did not elaborate or identify the vehicles
involved. Regulators said the discrepancies included
under-reporting of auto-related death and injury claims.
"This represents a significant failure to meet a
manufacturer's safety responsibilities," NHTSA Administrator
Mark Rosekind said in a statement.
In July, NHTSA and Fiat Chrysler announced an agreement
intended to end years of contention over lapses in the
automaker's performance on safety recalls covering millions of
vehicles. The deal required Fiat Chrysler to make a $70 million
cash payment, spend $20 million to improve its recall process
and pay an additional $15 million if the automaker committed
further violations.
Fiat Chrysler could be required to pay the deferred $15
million sum if regulators find that the early warning report
problem amounts to a new violation of federal law, NHTSA said.
"Preliminary information suggests that this under-reporting
is the result of a number of problems" with Fiat Chrysler's
early warning report systems, he said. "NHTSA will take
appropriate action after gathering additional information on the
scope and causes of this failure," he added.
Fiat Chrysler said it was in regular communication with
NHTSA about the progress of the investigation and "takes this
issue extremely seriously, and will continue to cooperate with
NHTSA to resolve this matter and ensure these issues do not
re-occur."
