DETROIT Nov 23 November U.S. auto sales will be
up 5 percent from a year earlier, making it possible that 2016
will top last year's record high, industry consultants J.D.
Power and LMC Automotive said on Wednesday.
The consultants estimated industry sales in the United
States this month at 1.39 million vehicles, up from 1.32
million, helped by two more selling days than a year earlier.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate will be 17.9 million
vehicles, a slide from 18 million vehicles last year.
Autodata Corp, another industry consultant, says November
2015 annualized sales were at a rate of 18.25 million, which
would suggest a steeper decline this month than J.D. Power and
LMC forecast.
Automakers report November U.S. sales on Dec. 1. The monthly
data is viewed as an early indicator of consumer spending.
The manufacturers began their holiday sales promotions this
month, hoping to cut bulging inventories of unsold cars and
trucks.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Jeffrey Benkoe)