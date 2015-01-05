(Adds total U.S. industry sales for full year, BMW ranking as
No. 1 luxury brand in U.S., other details)
By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DETROIT Jan 5 Automakers reported strong
December U.S. sales on Monday, boosted by falling gasoline
prices, but industry executives and analysts cautioned that
growth would slow in 2015 after five years of rapid recovery
from the recession.
General Motors Co easily beat analysts' expectations,
logging a 19 percent gain to 274,483 vehicles, the best December
for the No. 1 U.S. automaker in seven years. Ford Motor Co's
December sales of 220,671 were up just 1.2 percent,
missing expectations.
"U.S. auto sales are dancing to a very different (and we
believe unsustainable) beat," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas
said in a research note.
He suggested U.S. auto demand has outpaced economic, wage
and housing growth rates, thanks largely to easy credit access
for consumers.
Even as the pace of sales growth is expected to slow this
year, modest growth to the 16.7 million to 17 million vehicles
seen by analysts is still encouraging, several company
executives have recently said. Any deceleration in U.S. growth
could be damaging at a time when other global markets are
slowing.
On Monday, Jeff Bracken, head of Toyota Motor Corp's
Lexus brand in the United States, said of 2015, "Any
way you slice it, whether it's 16.7 (million vehicles) or
slightly below or above, it's still a very healthy industry."
Toyota executives said they conservatively expect 2015 sales
of 16.7 million vehicles, while others, including LMC
Automotive, expect this year's sales to hit 17 million.
In December, sales of pickup trucks and large SUVs surged,
spurred by low gasoline prices.
Sales of GM pickup trucks Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra
surged 35 percent to 81,273, outpacing the F-Series pickups from
Ford, which were flat at 74,355 vehicles. Ford's F-150 pickup
truck sales remain limited due to the rollout of a new version.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ram Truck
brand pickup sales soared 32 percent to 44,222 vehicles.
Auto sales are an early indicator each month of consumer
spending. Sales in December rose almost 11 percent to more than
1.5 million vehicles, according to research firm Autodata,
finishing in line with analysts' expectations.
U.S. average gasoline prices are 34 percent lower than a
year ago, and in much of the country are less than $2 per
gallon.
Full-year sales for 2014 finished just above 16.5 million
vehicles, matching the tally in 2006. Rising demand has allowed
automakers to boost prices for their vehicles, however.
Kelley Blue Book, an industry source for vehicle valuations,
said Monday the average transaction price for a new vehicle sold
in the U.S. market in December was a record $34,367, up 2.5
percent from a year ago.
GM's December transaction prices grew 4 percent from a year
earlier to $38,816, KBB said.
Fiat Chrysler's U.S. sales jumped 20 percent in December on
strong Jeep SUV and pickup truck sales, but still missed
analysts' expectations. FCA's sales of 193,261 for the month
were the highest since 2006 for the company once known as
Chrysler.
Nissan Motor Co said on Monday its December U.S.
sales grew 7 percent, stronger than expected, while Honda Motor
Co's 1.5 percent increase fell short of expectations.
In addition, Germany's BMW reclaimed the U.S.
luxury crown last year, topping Daimler's Mercedes
brand by more than 9,000 vehicles.
