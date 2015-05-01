UPDATE 2-M&S pick of retail veteran Norman as chairman lifts shares
DETROIT May 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday it expects April U.S. auto industry sales to rise 6 percent from a year ago.
Fiat Chrysler reported U.S. sales of 189,027 vehicles in April, missing expectations nine analysts polled by Reuters.
FCA's Jeep brand U.S. sales rose 20 percent and its Ram brand rose 4 percent, with pickup truck sales up 3 percent.
The automaker's forecast of a 6 percent rise for April U.S. auto sales matches that of a poll of 35 industry analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
All major automakers in the U.S. market will report sales later Friday.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
