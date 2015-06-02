* In May, U.S. autos sold at highest rate since July 2005
* Auto industry growth outpacing overall U.S. economy
* As gasoline prices remain moderate, trucks, SUV sales rise
* Nearly 30 pct of new-vehicle loans longer than six years
By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 2 Consumers emboldened by
easy-to-get loans and cheap gas pushed U.S. auto sales in May to
their strongest pace in a decade, countering weakness in other
economic indicators.
U.S. May auto sales hit 17.79 million last month on a
seasonally adjusted annualized basis, according to Autodata
Corp, the highest since summer 2005.
On Tuesday as automakers reported robust sales, data showed
new orders for U.S. factory goods in April fell 0.4 percent, a
day after a Federal Reserve official said second-quarter growth
may be slower than expected.
Sales of pickup trucks and SUVs in May led the way again,
which bodes well for profit margins of the major automakers.
Consumers are snapping up trucks and sport utility vehicles as
the national price of gasoline averaged $2.75 a gallon, nearly a
dollar less than this time last year.
Consumers are finding it easier to obtain auto loans.
Experian said nearly 30 percent of new-vehicle loans have
payback periods longer than six years.
Industry sales are expected to top 17 million vehicles this
year, besting the 16.94 million reported in 2005.
RETURN TO SHOWROOMS
GM sales rose 3 percent in May, while Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles' increased 4 percent, the
automakers said on Tuesday.
Ford Motor Co sales fell 1 percent as its F-Series
pickup trucks declined 10 percent. Its primary model, the F-150
pickup truck, remained in high demand and the company said it is
reducing downtime at two plants this summer.
Ford said F-150 sales will rise as production ramps up at its
Kansas City, Missouri, plant.
For the second year in a row, May auto sales were boosted as
more consumers returned to showrooms after a harsh winter, a GM
spokesman said.
GM sales reached 293,097 vehicles on strong pickup truck and
crossover sales. GM said its average sale prices in May rose
$550 to about $34,000 per vehicle.
May sales for Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co
both slipped less than 1 percent. Honda Motor Co
sales rose 10.6 percent.
Fiat Chrysler's U.S. sales hit 202,227 vehicles in May, the
first time above 200,000 in any month since March 2007.
Automakers are still benefiting as consumers who put off
buying new vehicles from 2008 to 2013 return to showrooms, said
Dave Fish of MaritzCX, a market research firm. Maritz estimated
that if automakers sell 17.1 million cars and light trucks this
year in the United States, another 13 million older vehicles
would still need to be replaced.
But he cautioned there were signs the recovery could have
limits. Many younger consumers are delaying getting driver
licenses or buying new cars, and households aren't adding more
cars, on average.
"It looks like the good times may roll for some time into
the future," Fish wrote in a report.
