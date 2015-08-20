(Repeats to widen distribution)

Aug 20 Two U.S. senators on Thursday called on Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp to immediately recall all vehicles containing the company's air bags, a demand that could affect more than 50 million cars on U.S. roads.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey, both Democrats, serve on a Senate panel that has been investigating problems with Takata air bags that can rupture and spew metal shards at vehicle occupants. The defective air bags have been connected with at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries.

The senators said their move was prompted by an incident in June, in which a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan experienced a rupture in a Takata side air bag, an incident that did not fit the pattern of more than 17 million older-model vehicles with potentially defective front air bags that already have been recalled.

Takata has declined to disclose the number of U.S. vehicles with its air bags, but in 2010 told U.S. safety officials that it had shipped 100 million inflators to automakers.

U.S. safety regulators earlier this week ordered VW and Takata to provide information on the June rupture. VW is not among the 11 automakers that have recalled vehicles with defective Takata front air bags.

Takata said it is "cooperating closely" with VW and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to identify the cause of the ruptured air-bag inflator in the Tiguan. (Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bill Rigby)