Aug 20 Two U.S. senators on Thursday called on
Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp to immediately
recall all vehicles containing the company's air bags, a demand
that could affect more than 50 million cars on U.S. roads.
Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey, both
Democrats, serve on a Senate panel that has been investigating
problems with Takata air bags that can rupture and spew metal
shards at vehicle occupants. The defective air bags have been
connected with at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries.
The senators said their move was prompted by an incident in
June, in which a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan experienced a rupture in
a Takata side air bag, an incident that did not fit the pattern
of more than 17 million older-model vehicles with potentially
defective front air bags that already have been recalled.
Takata has declined to disclose the number of U.S. vehicles
with its air bags, but in 2010 told U.S. safety officials that
it had shipped 100 million inflators to automakers.
U.S. safety regulators earlier this week ordered VW and
Takata to provide information on the June rupture. VW is not
among the 11 automakers that have recalled vehicles with
defective Takata front air bags.
Takata said it is "cooperating closely" with VW and the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to identify the
cause of the ruptured air-bag inflator in the Tiguan.
