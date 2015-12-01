(Adds figures for spending by automakers on television
advertising.)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Dec 1 Strong U.S. auto sales in
November kept the industry on pace for a record year in 2015,
helped by marketing promotions and strength in sport utility
vehicles, according to monthly sales figures released by
automakers on Tuesday.
U.S. auto sales last month rose 1.4 percent to 1.32 million
vehicles, a whisper below the industry record for November in
2001.
On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, however, last
month was a record for any November at 18.19 million vehicles
sold, partly due to fewer selling days this year, according to
Autodata Corp.
Figures may be revised on Wednesday when Daimler AG
issues Mercedes-Benz results, Autodata said.
Most analysts say 2015 sales will top the record of 17.35
million vehicles in 2000, according to the U.S. Bureau of
Economic Analysis.
Year-end holiday promotions were pushed into November as
automakers emphasized Black Friday deals. Auto industry spending
on television ads rose to $1.098 billion in the Oct 1 to Nov. 29
period, up nearly 25 percent from $880.3 million during the same
period a year earlier, according to data provided by iSpot.tv,
which tracks advertising on television.
"Black Friday has become a much bigger part of the auto
industry over the last several years," said Nissan's
U.S. sales chief, Dan Mohnke. "It used to be a nonautomotive
retail holiday but now it is becoming more and more an
automotive retail holiday as well, feeding right into the
holiday season which traditionally has been December and luxury
sales."
Now, the holiday season includes mainstream models as well
as luxury ones, said Mohnke.
Jeff Schuster, forecaster for LMC Automotive, said
promotions drew customers even if incentives did not rise
sharply.
"Incentives were strong for the Black Friday weekend but I
think it was more of the messaging than substance."
GM's sales rose 1.5 percent. Like most automakers, GM showed
gains for SUVs but losses for sedan sales.
Full-size pickup truck sales, combining the Chevrolet
Silverado and GM Sierra, fell 6 percent, while sales of the Ford
Motor Co F-Series pickups jumped 10 percent to 65,192.
Ford said its F-150 pickup, usually two-thirds of its F-Series
sales, set a record for November.
Ford sales rose 0.4 percent.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its Ram
pickup sales rose 2 percent.
Volkswagen AG's U.S. sales in November fell 25
percent as it coped with a scandal over diesel emissions
cheating.
Last November, VW sold 5,462 diesel-powered models, which it
has stopped selling due to the scandal. Before the crisis
erupted in September, 21 percent of its U.S. sales in 2015 were
cars with diesel engines.
Fiat Chrysler stretched its streak of consecutive months of
year-over-year sales gains to 68 as its SUV brand Jeep showed
sales up 20 percent.
