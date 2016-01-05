(New throughout, adds WardsAuto sales figures, Mercedes-Benz
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Jan 5 Automakers on Tuesday set a new
U.S. sales record for 2015 even as December sales fell short of
expectations, and most forecasters said sales should rise to
another record this year.
For full year 2015, U.S. sales hit a record of 17.47 million
vehicles, breaking the mark of 17.41 million vehicles in 2000,
according to Autodata Corp. Low gasoline prices, easy credit and
moderate economic growth boosted the industry.
WardsAuto, which provides data used by the U.S. government
for economic analysis, said 2015 sales set a record at 17.39
million vehicles sold, breaking the 2000 mark of 17.35 million.
Autodata said December sales rose 9 percent. On an
annualized rate, accounting for seasonal factors, December sales
were 17.34 million vehicles, well below the 18.1 million
vehicles expected by a Thomson Reuters poll of 38 economists and
analysts.
"The U.S. economy continues to expand and the most important
factors that drive demand for new vehicles are in place, so we
expect to see a second consecutive year of record industry sales
in 2016," said Mustafa Mohatarem, chief economist for General
Motors Co.
Mohatarem said the most important factors are employment and
growth in personal income, which will remain strong this year.
Some forecasters, including TrueCar Inc, said U.S. sales
will hit 18 million vehicles this year. The Federal Reserve's
recent interest rate increase should not deter sales.
"Interest rates would have to reach 3 percent next year
before we see an inflection point that causes the year-over-year
growth rate to stagnate," said TrueCar's chief economist, Oliver
Strauss.
Mark Wakefield, leader of the auto practice at AlixPartners,
predicted that sales will peak in 2016, at 17.75 million
vehicles. Wakefield said sales will then decline to 17.4 million
in 2017, 16.1 million in 2018 and 15.2 million in 2019. He said
they would then gradually rise to 17 million in 2022.
Wakefield said in an interview that a century of data, along
with factors such as a glut of quality used vehicles, pointed to
a moderate downturn that will begin to be felt in 2017.
He said 800,000 more used cars will be available this year
than in 2015.
The industry has steadily recovered since 2009, when sales
hit 10.4 million vehicles, the lowest level since World War Two,
adjusted for population.
In December, GM, the top seller in the United States, said
its sales rose 5.7 percent from a year ago. Ford Motor Co,
the No. 2 U.S. automaker, reported a jump of 8 percent.
Sales of Ford's F-Series pickup truck rose 15 percent in
December. The F-Series, led by the F-150 pickup, extended two
streaks: 39 years as the best-selling truck in the United States
and 34 years as the best-selling vehicle of any kind.
U.S. consumers continued to shift from cars, including
sedans and hatchbacks, to SUVs, crossovers and trucks. Low
gasoline prices and better fuel economy for larger vehicles
encouraged this trend, said Mark LeNeve, head of Ford's U.S.
sales.
At GM, car sales fell 14.2 percent in 2015 while sales of
trucks, crossovers and SUVs rose 16.3 percent.
GM car sales were at their lowest share of U.S. sales, 30.2
percent, in 2015, down from 37 percent in 2014. Before 2000,
cars never accounted for less than half of U.S. sales.
Toyota Motor Corp , third in U.S. sales, had a
gain of 11 percent. Honda Motor Co set an annual
record for U.S. sales at 1.59 million vehicles, up 3 percent.
Honda's December sales rose 10 percent.
Sales rose 13 percent at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
and 19 percent at Nissan Motor Co Ltd
in December.
Hyundai Motor Co sales fell 1.5 percent as its
U.S. production is constrained by capacity.
Volkswagen AG's VW brand sales fell 9 percent in
December after a 25 percent drop in November as the company's
diesel emissions scandal pressured performance.
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz took the annual luxury
sales crown, with sales of 372,977, up 5 percent, while BMW
sales of 346,023 rose 2 percent.
Toyota's Lexus brand, which was the U.S. luxury sales leader
before the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, was right
behind BMW, at 344,601 vehicles sold, up 11 percent.
(Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)