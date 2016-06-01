(Corrects sales decline for GM to 18 percent from 14.3 percent)

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT, June 1 The U.S. auto industry looks set for another record year, even as May new-vehicle sales reported so far on Wednesday showed a decline due to weak demand for sedans.

General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker, reported an 18 percent drop to 240,450 vehicles from a year earlier. In pickup trucks, sales fell 12.7 percent for its Chevrolet Silverado and decreased 7 percent for its GMC Sierra.

The decline in GM sales was steeper than analysts expected. GM had slowed production at three of its plants that make sedans, which hurt May sales, the company said.

A year ago, the Cruze compact sedan was GM's top-selling car, but its sales fell 30 percent in May. The Malibu midsize sedan gained 13 percent to be the company's best-selling car.

Industrywide, trucks and SUVs remained the U.S. industry's best sellers, to the detriment of traditional sedans.

The decline for May is not seen as the start of a slide for the industry. Most analysts had expected a drop in sales, in large part because of two fewer selling days and one less weekend this past month.

Each month, auto sales are an early snapshot of consumer spending.

Ford Motor Co said its sales fell 6 percent to 235,997 vehicles, even as sales for the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. market, the F-Series pickup, rose 9 percent.

But Ford's car sales fell 25 percent. Sales were essentially flat for its SUVs and up 9 percent for its trucks.

Among Ford sedan sales, the Fusion fell 21.5 percent, and the Focus dropped 27 percent. Sales rose 5.5 percent for the company's top-selling SUV, the Escape.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said sales rose 1 percent to 204,452 new vehicles from a year earlier on a 14 percent gain for its Jeep SUV brand. FCA was the only major automaker in the U.S. market for which analysts had not expected a sales decline.

FCA's Ram pickup truck sales fell 3 percent in May but are still up 8 percent for this year.

Forty economists polled by Thomson Reuters expect on average a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 17.3 million vehicles for May, not greatly changed from April but down from 17.8 million a year earlier.

In 2015, vehicle sales were a record 17.47 million vehicles, according to Autodata Corp. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)