DETROIT Aug 2 Major automakers in the U.S.
market will report July sales on Tuesday, with forecasters
looking for strong results despite recent bearish predictions
over the longer term.
Ford Motor Co last week became the first major auto
manufacturer to predict an end to increasing annual sales since
2009, a prediction that many Wall Street analysts had been
making for months.
Mustafa Mohatarem, chief economist for General Motors Co
said on Tuesday at an industry conference he still
expected record U.S. sales this year.
Analysts' estimates of July sales, on an annualized basis,
ranged from 17.5 million to 18.1 million vehicles. Total sales
for the month were from just below 1.5 million to 1.54 million
vehicles among the 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
Annualized figures do not include medium and heavy pickup
trucks.
The results on Tuesday will be the first monthly reports
since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV restated
its monthly sales going back to the start of 2011. FCA is under
investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for its sales
reporting practices.
On average, forecasters looked for these sales changes from
the four biggest automakers versus a year ago: GM, down 1.3
percent; Ford off 1 percent; Toyota Motor Corp down 2.7
percent; and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV up
1 percent, using the updated year-ago sales figures for FCA.
