WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. Transportation
Department on Tuesday proposed requiring all new cars and trucks
to be able to "talk" to one another using short-range wireless
technology to potentially avoid tens of thousands of crashes
annually.
Regulators, which first announced plans to pursue requiring
the technology in early 2014, are proposing to give automakers
at least four years to comply from the time it is finalized and
would require automakers to ensure all vehicles "speak the same
language through a standard technology."
The administration of President-elect Donald Trump will
decide whether to finalize the proposal, which does not apply to
larger vehicles like buses and tractor trailers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)