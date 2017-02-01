DETROIT Feb 1 Automakers on Wednesday are
likely to report a 3 percent decline in U.S. auto sales for
January after a surprisingly strong December stole some thunder
from the start of the new year, industry analysts and economists
said.
Still, with December's good showing pulling sales from
January, normally the weakest month of the year in terms of
sales volume, some analysts cautioned against putting too much
emphasis on the month's annualized selling rate.
The 11 analysts polled by Reuters in Detroit showed
expectations of an annualized selling rate of 17.4 million
vehicles. A wider poll of 40 economists by Thomson Reuters
showed estimates of 17.55 million vehicles on the annualized
basis.
The overall U.S. auto market remained on a roll, with rising
sales for the past seven years, and record highs for the past
two, they said. Each month, auto sales are an early indicator of
U.S. consumer spending.
Last year ended surprisingly strong. December U.S. sales
were 18.43 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis,
far outpacing expectations of 17.7 million vehicles.
A Reuters poll of industry analysts showed expectations that
General Motors Co sales fell about 2 percent, and guesses
ranged from down 9 percent to up 3 percent.
At Ford Motor Co, analysts expected, on average, that
January sales dropped 3 percent, with estimates ranging from
down 7 percent to up 2 percent.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales were seen
dropping 16 percent, and analysts forecast stretched from
between 14 percent and 18 percent.
