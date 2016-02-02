(Adds January auto sales figures from WardsAuto)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 2 U.S. auto sales fared better than
expected in January as the industry continued to benefit from
low gasoline prices, easy credit and moderate economic growth,
major automakers said on Tuesday.
Sales were down 0.3 percent at 1.15 million vehicles,
Autodata Corp said, better than the expected decline of between
0.5 percent to 5 percent forecast by analysts polled by Reuters
before Tuesday.
January U.S. sales were 17.58 million on a seasonally
adjusted annualized basis, Autodata said. WardsAuto, which the
U.S. government uses for economic analysis, said the annualized
rate was 17.46 million and that monthly sales fell 0.4 percent
from a year ago.
The same trends that boosted sales in 2015 helped blunt the
challenges of two fewer selling days and a massive East Coast
snowstorm.
General Motors Co, the top-seller in the U.S. market,
said its sales were up 0.5 percent, while it increased its share
of the retail market, which does not include fleet sales to
rental agencies.
Ford Motor Co's sales fell 2.6 percent.
Toyota Motor Corp, No. 3 in the U.S. market, showed
sales down 4.7 percent.
Results of all of the 10 top-selling automakers in the U.S.
market except for Volkswagen AG topped expectations
of forecasters.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles showed sales up
7 percent. Honda Motor Co sales fell 1.7 percent, and
Nissan Motor Co reported sales up 1.6 percent. Hyundai
Motor Co sales rose 1 percent.
The month shows a strong start of what is expected to be a
second straight record year.
Still, auto company shares remain pressured as many Wall
Street investors say the cyclical industry will soon plateau,
ahead of a decline in several years.
Ford reported sales of its F-series pickup trucks were down
5 percent, and its shares fell nearly 5 percent. Fiat Chrysler
shares traded in New York were down 4.1 percent on Tuesday
afternoon and GM shares were down 2.1 percent. The wider S&P 500
index was down 2.1 percent.
WardsAuto said U.S. sales hit a record 17.39 million
vehicles in 2015. Some forecasters say 2016 sales will reach 18
million vehicles.
Sales of GM's Chevy Silverado and Fiat Chrysler's Ram both
rose 5 percent. Each truck is its manufacturer's best-selling
model for the U.S. market.
Volkswagen AG VW brand sales fell 14.6 percent
as it continues to be affected by its diesel emissions scandal.
Volkswagen AG sales including the VW, Audi and Porsche brands
fell 7 percent.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Tom Brown and Chizu
Nomiyama)