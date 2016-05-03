DETROIT May 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
on Tuesday reported that April U.S. auto sales
rose 6 percent, setting the stage for the industry to meet
analysts' expectations for the highest April sales since 2005.
"Consumer preference for SUVs and pickup trucks continued
unabated in April and helped to propel us to our strongest April
sales in 11 years," said Reid Bigland, head of sales for the
automaker in North America.
U.S. April auto sales are expected by most industry analysts
to set a new record for the month, topping 1.5 million in light
vehicle sales set in 2005, for a seasonally adjusted annualized
rate of 17.5 million vehicles.
This would keep the industry on pace for sales in 2016 that
would break last year's record high of 17.4 million vehicles.
Each month, auto sales are an early indicator of U.S.
consumer spending, and the auto industry has generally been
ahead of the overall economy since a recovery for the industry
began after sales hit a bottom in 2009.
