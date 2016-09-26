DETROIT, Sept 26 September U.S. auto sales are forecast to drop nearly 1 percent from a year ago, despite a record high for consumer discounts, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Monday.

The two auto industry consultants said September U.S. new vehicle sales will be 1.43 million, down 0.8 percent from a year earlier. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate for September will be 17.7 million vehicles, down from 18 million on the same basis a year earlier.

Retail sales to consumers, which do not include multiple fleet sales to rental agencies, businesses and government, were seen declining 1.4 percent in September. It would be the fifth month in the past seven to show a retail sales decline, J.D. Power and LMC said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)