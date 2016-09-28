(Adds other consultants' forecasts)
DETROIT, Sept 28 Auto industry consultancy
Kelley Blue Book said on Wednesday it expected that September
U.S. auto sales fell 2 percent from a year ago, at 1.41 million
vehicles, for a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.4
million vehicles.
Major auto manufacturers will report U.S. sales for
September on Monday.
Several other forecasts of September's seasonally adjusted
annualized rate issued this week include TrueCar Inc at
17.4 million vehicles; Edmunds.com at 17.5 million vehicles;
WardsAuto at 17.58 million vehicles and J.D. Power-LMC
Automotive at 17.68 million vehicles.
A year ago, the annualized rate for U.S. sales in September
was 18 million vehicles.
Most analysts expect 2016 U.S. auto sales to be near 17.4
million vehicles, down slightly from last year's nearly 17.5
million vehicles as reported by Autodata Corp.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang and
Meredith Mazzilli)