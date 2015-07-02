WASHINGTON, July 2 U.S. auto regulators have serious concerns about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV failures to notify owners and government officials about its recalls, an official said on Thursday.

"Fiat Chrysler has repeatedly failed to notify owners about recalls in a timely manner," Jennifer Timian, acting director of defect investigators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said at a NHTSA hearing on the automaker's recalls.

"Problems with the information that Fiat Chrysler reports - or in many cases, fails to report - to keep (regulators) apprised of its recalls obstructs our ability to carry out our statutory oversight responsibilities." (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)