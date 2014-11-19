(Adds Sen. Thune comment, paragraph 12)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday nominated transportation expert Mark Rosekind to lead
the top U.S. auto safety regulator, which has come under
criticism this year for a perceived slow response to major
scandals.
Rosekind, if confirmed by the Senate, would come to the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after
spending the past four years as a member of the National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the agency that investigates
major transportation accidents.
The White House announced the nomination on the eve of a
Senate hearing into how regulators and the auto industry have
handled a rapidly expanding recall of millions of potentially
defective air bags manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp.
The air bags, which can rupture upon deployment and spray
metal shards into cars, have been linked to at least five
deaths.
Safety advocates have criticized NHTSA for not responding
more quickly to years of evidence about the deadly defect.
The agency was similarly criticized for its sluggish
response to more than a decade of evidence that millions of
General Motors Co vehicles were equipped with a
potentially deadly ignition switch flaw.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a leading NHTSA
critic, called Rosekind's nomination "long overdue" and said he
hoped it "will breathe new life into this battered and
beleaguered agency."
NHTSA has been lacking a permanent head since David
Strickland resigned in December 2013. Deputy Administrator David
Friedman has been running NHTSA in the interim.
According to the NTSB's biography of Rosekind, he is "one of
the world's foremost human fatigue experts" and a founder of
Alertness Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes in
fatigue management.
Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto
Safety, said he was surprised the nominee didn't have a
background in auto safety.
"Given the GM ignition switch and now Takata I would have
expected someone with more of a hands-on experience in vehicle
safety," Ditlow said.
Senator John Thune, the top Republican on the committee that
will consider the nomination, said he looked forward to hearing
Rosekind's "plans to address the rising number of motor vehicle
safety recalls."
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx called Rosekind "a
leader ready-made for this critical responsibility," and said he
expects him to hold the auto industry accountable.
It is unclear if the Senate will consider the nomination
before its planned adjournment for the year in mid-December.
