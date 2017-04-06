(Repeats with no changes in text)
By Nick Carey and Joseph White
DETROIT, April 5 Car dealers on Wednesday added
to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how
tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.
In a conference call with media and analysts, officials of
the National Automobile Dealers Association said they expected
sales of cars and light trucks in the United States to dip to
17.1 million vehicles this year, high by historical standards
but below 2016's record 17.55 million vehicles.
The NADA call came just two days after disappointing
industry figures for March that showed an annualized sales rate
of around 16.6 million units.
NADA chairman Mark Scarpelli, an Illinois car dealer, echoed
concerns of some Wall Street analysts that values for used
sedans were dropping as more vehicles were turned in when leases
ended.
"It's a big number," Scarpelli said, referring to the
numbers of leased cars headed to used car lots. "But it's not an
insurmountable number." Falling values for these used cars are a
problem for car makers and their finance companies, not dealers,
Scarpelli said, because auto retailers can return the cars to
the banks or manufacturers.
Wholesale car auction company Manheim predicts 3.6 million
vehicles will come off lease in 2017 followed by 4.1 million in
2018. If historical patterns hold up, around 4.3 million cars
will come off lease in 2019.
"Off-lease returns still remain the wild card," said Pete
DeLongchamps, vice president of manufacturer relations at auto
retail chain Group 1 Automotive Inc.
Investors are also watching rising interest rates,
inventories of unsold vehicles and the generosity of
profit-eroding discounts that automakers are offering to close
deals. Those indicators are largely negative.
According to Cox Automotive data, consumer discounts were up
14.6 percent on the year in March. In their sales forecasts in
the last two months, automotive consultancy firms J.D. Power and
LMC have said discounts hit levels not seen since the recession
in 2009.
Signs that the auto cycle is at its peak have weighed on the
shares of Detroit automakers, casting a shadow over an industry
central to President Donald Trump's pledge to rebuild American
manufacturing.
General Motors Co shares are down 1.6 percent for the
year, lagging broader market indexes, and Ford Motor Co
shares are down nearly 7 percent. Shares in Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV are up nearly 11 percent, but
the company's market value is just $12.3 billion - about a
quarter the value of electric car maker Tesla Inc.
WIDE RANGE OF FORECASTS
Forecasts for U.S. auto demand range widely, underscoring
industry uncertainty.
Ford stuck this week to a forecast that 2017 sales would
rise to 17.7 million vehicles while the NADA and other
forecasters expect them to hover around 17 million. Consultancy
AlixPartners expects U.S. new vehicle sales to reach 17.5
million this year, but forecasts a drop to 16.6 million in 2018
and 15.2 million in 2019 before a slow recovery.
Industry executives point to solid consumer confidence, low
interest rates, rising transaction prices and an old car fleet
on America's roads, where the average vehicle is over 11 years
old, as they give voice to guarded optimism.
If the U.S. auto market downshifted to a 16 million vehicle
annualized pace for more than 45 days, that would be a concern,
said GM's head of North American operations, Alan Batey.
“I don’t think we are going to see it,” he said.
Wall Street will be watching to see how quickly automakers
respond to slow sales and rising inventories heading into the
summer months. One way to cut stocks of unsold cars is to extend
traditional summer assembly plant shutdowns.
Mark Wakefield, head of AlixPartners' automotive practice in
the Americas region, said car production has already has come
down, a sign that industry is showing more discipline than in
past cycles.
"The real test comes when an (automaker) defects in a large
way and starts going for share and volume and dropping prices
dramatically," Wakefield said. "What do the others do and how
does the market manage itself?"
