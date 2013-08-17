By Paul Ingrassia
| PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. Aug 17 Before dawn on
Sunday when the fog rolls off the Pacific Ocean onto the fabled
Pebble Beach golf course, 260 historic cars will roll onto the
18th fairway for the 63rd annual Concours d'Elegance classic car
show.
Among them will be Hispano-Suizas, Duesenbergs, Bugattis,
Bentleys, Lamborghinis and Lincolns.
That's right, Lincolns. Ford Motor Co is trying to
revive its luxury brand, which has been dormant for decades.
Thus classic Lincolns from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s are a
featured marque here, slated to compete for the coveted Best in
Show award. And for the first time ever at Pebble Beach,
Lincoln also is promoting its newest models at pre-show events,
including the Concours' opening reception last Thursday.
"We're committed to showcasing the very best of the
automotive world, past and present," said Sandra Button,
chairman of the Pebble Beach Concours.
It's all a sign that the Pebble Beach Concours, the greatest
classic car show on earth, is going plebian, although that's a
relative term in this rarified setting. Tickets to Sunday's big
show cost $225 in advance and $275 at the door. Some classic
cars will fetch millions of dollars at pre-show auctions;
Gooding & Co is estimating more than $3 million for a 1948 Alfa
Romeo 6C 2500 Competizione roadster. Vintage California wines
flow freely at the myriad parties and receptions leading up to
Sunday's show.
Yet a more modest side to the Pebble Beach Concours is
gaining added prominence as car companies use the venue for more
promotional events. Also displaying its new cars here for the
first time, like Lincoln, is Korea's mid-brow Kia marque, which
is trying to go upscale with its new Cadenza sedan. Kia's
corporate cousin Hyundai (both brands are owned by
the same conglomerate) is here for the second year, spotlighting
its Equus luxury sedan with a base price of $61,000.
Lincoln's American arch-competitor, General Motors' Cadillac
brand, scored a coup for its coupes this week when actor Clint
Eastwood visited one of its pre-show events.
"You could sell that right now," intoned the 83-year-old
star of "Dirty Harry" and dozens of other movies while sipping
wine and ogling a new Caddy, Cadillac's arresting Elmiraj
concept.
For the attendant GM executives, including design
chief Ed Welburn, the remark made their day. Cadillac's own
brand revival effort is running years ahead of Lincoln's, though
Cadillac still trails the German trio of BMW, Audi
and Mercedes-Benz.
RARE CLASSICS AND FUTURISTIC CONCEPT CARS
For the Pebble Beach Concours, the prominence of
current-model cars at events surrounding Sunday's show is a step
back to the future. At its start in 1950, the Pebble Beach show
followed most others in emphasizing the latest automotive
styling and technology. But the Pebble Beach Concours gained
global status by emphasizing exclusive and ultra-rare classic
cars.
Those remain the show's highlight. Among the featured
Lincolns will be a 1956 Continental MK II that once belonged to
Anne Ford, the first Mrs. Henry Ford II. Other rarities include
a 1931 Lincoln K Murphy Sport Phaeton, owned by a couple from
New Jersey, and a 1937 Lincoln K Willoughby 7 Passenger Touring,
the property of a man from Montana.
But the recent prominence of new models and futuristic
"concept cars" will be evident too. Among those on display here
during the past week - besides Lincolns, Cadillacs, Kias and
Hyundais - are the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante and the
Lamborghini Aventador LP 720-4 50th Anniversario Roadster (a
name and car that are decidedly non-plebian.) There are somewhat
less rarified new or current models being promoted by Infiniti
, Jaguar, Porsche, Maserati and other
marques.
Sunday's Pebble Beach Concours tops a week-long celebration
of automobiles and car culture on California's Monterey
Peninsula. There are five auctions, three days of vintage-car
racing at the nearby Laguna Seca track and eight different
concours, or exhibitions.
Unique among the latter is the tongue-in-cheek Concours
d'Lemons. It is a decidedly plebian event that displays and
celebrates some of the worst cars of all time. Examples include
the infamous Trabant from the former East Germany, the tiny and
tinny Renault LeCar from the early 1980s and America's aptly
named AMC Gremlin, which was introduced on April Fool's Day 1970
and had a chopped-off design first sketched on the back of a
Northwest Airlines air-sickness bag.
Admission to the Concours d'Lemon, held on Saturday in
Seaside, California, is "free," the event's promoters boast,
"which means you'll get exactly what you pay for."
---------------------
Paul Ingrassia, managing editor of Reuters, has written three
automotive books, and is an honorary judge at this year's Pebble
Beach Concours d'Elegance.