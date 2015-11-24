By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. regulators are delaying
rules that would require electric and hybrid cars to alert
sight-impaired pedestrians and bicyclists until at least
mid-March, according to a recent government filing.
The decision is the latest setback for a government plan
that has been in the works since 2013 to require "quiet cars" -
vehicles that operate at low speeds without an internal
combustion engine running - to add new audio alerts at low
speeds.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates
the odds of a hybrid vehicle being involved in a pedestrian
crash are 19 percent higher compared with a traditional
gas-powered vehicle.
The auto safety regulator has said that if the proposal were
implemented, there would be 2,800 fewer pedestrian and bicyclist
injuries annually. About 125,000 pedestrians and bicyclists are
injured each year.
The proposed rules would force automakers like Tesla Motors
Inc, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Toyota Motor Corp to add automatic audio alerts to
electric and hybrid vehicles traveling at 18 miles per hour or
less.
The rules would apply to hybrid and electric cars, SUVs,
trucks, buses and motorcycles, and are aimed at preventing
crashes at intersections or when electric vehicles are backing
up. Advocates for the blind have pushed for the rules.
Automakers have raised concerns about the alerts, saying
they are too loud and too complicated. They also want them
required only at lower speeds.
Under a 2010 law passed by Congress, the NHTSA was supposed
to finalize the regulations by January 2014. Automakers will get
a minimum of 18 months from the time the rules are finalized
before they must begin adding the alerts.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said in July the
regulation would be finalized by November - a timetable the
agency says in a new government document it will not be able to
meet.
The Transportation Department, in explaining the latest
delay, said in a document posted on its website that "additional
coordination is necessary." NHTSA declined to elaborate on
Tuesday.
NHTSA in 2013 said it expected the rules would cost the auto
industry about $23 million in the first year, because automakers
will need to add an external waterproof speaker to comply.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Dan
Grebler)