By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 27
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Leading U.S. car rental
companies have agreed to back Senate legislation to pull
vehicles from the road when recalled for safety defects,
lawmakers and the firms said on Thursday.
The legislation brings car rental companies in line with
auto dealers, who are barred from selling a car being recalled
for a defect until the fault is repaired.
"Today we are closing this loophole in the law once and for
all," Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat and one of
the measure's sponsors, said in a conference call.
The accord was agreed by Hertz, Avis Budget Group
Inc, Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc and
Enterprise Holdings' National and Enterprise units.
Those companies make up more than 93 percent of the rental
car market. The bill is also supported by the American Car
Rental Association, the Truck Renting and Leasing Association
and AAA.
The measure stems from a 2004 accident in which two
California women, Raechel and Jacqueline Houck, were killed in a
head-on collision with a truck.
They lost control of their Enterprise rental car when a hose
rubbed against the catalytic converter and leaked steering
fluid, their mother, Cally Houck, said on the call. The model, a
Chrysler PT Cruiser, had been recalled for the hose defect.
Houck lobbied for the bill, which is named for the two
women. Schumer said he hoped for Senate approval in the
lame-duck session following the November general election.
The measure - the Raechel and Jacqueline Houck Safe Rental
Car Act of 2012 - would bar the rental or sale of vehicles
subject to a safety recall, require rental companies to ground
vehicles under a recall and let rental companies rely on
temporary repairs identified by manufacturers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also can
investigate and police rental companies' recall safety
practices.