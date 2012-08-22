WASHINGTON Aug 22 The U.S. government said on
Wednesday it plans to complete rules "soon" that significantly
boost automobile efficiency, despite calls from some Republicans
for further evaluation of the regulations.
The Obama administration had planned to finalize standards
last week that would require companies to reach an average fuel
efficiency across their U.S. fleets of 54.5 miles per gallon by
2025, but the release of the regulations was delayed.
While declining to provide a specific timeline, the
Transportation Department stressed the rules are moving forward.
"The rule is still undergoing interagency review and we
expect that process to be completed soon," department
spokeswoman Lynda Tran said in a statement.
Some Republican lawmakers, led by House Oversight Committee
Chairman Darrell Issa, have raised concerns about the fuel
economy proposal that was crafted after months of negotiations
between the Obama administration and auto makers.
The process used to arrive at these new efficiency targets
was flawed, lacked transparency and failed to adequately assess
how the new rules would affect safety and vehicles costs, Issa
and committee colleagues Jim Jordan and Mike Kelly said on
Tuesday.
"We strongly urge you to utilize your authority to return
the proposed rule to the Environmental Protection Agency and the
(Transportation Department) for further consideration," the
lawmakers said in a letter to Boris Bershteyn, who heads the
White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.
The administration has disputed these claims, saying its
policies will nearly double fuel efficiency for cars and save
families thousands of dollars at the pump.
If implemented as proposed, the rules would be a big jump
from current standards that require auto makers to achieve 35.5
mpg by 2016.