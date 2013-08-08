* Includes crashes involving only front corner of vehicle
* IIHS increased rigor of front crash test last year
* Future car designs seen likely to reflect IIHS findings
* Six of 12 small cars tested rated "poor" or "marginal"
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Aug 8 The auto industry continued its
poor performance in an influential U.S. safety group's new crash
test as half of the small cars tested did not fare well.
Six of the cars tested, most of which were 2013 models, were
rated "poor" or "marginal." General Motors Co's Chevrolet
Sonic and Cruze each received marginal scores, while Kia Motors
Corp's Soul and 2014 Forte were rated "poor" in the
results released on Thursday by the Insurance Institute for
Highway Safety.
Nissan Motor Co's Sentra also was rated "poor,"
while Volkswagen AG's Beetle was ranked "marginal."
The IIHS increased the rigor of its tests last year to
include crashes that involve only a front corner of a vehicle.
The insurance group said nearly one-fourth of U.S.
front-of-vehicle crashes that result in serious injury or death
involve only a single corner that strikes another vehicle or an
object like a tree or utility pole.
The IIHS continues to score vehicles on side, rear, rollover
and front-end crashes that impact more than just a corner.
"This is a challenging new crash test and it's not
surprising that some vehicles are earning marginal and poor
ratings," IIHS spokesman Russ Radar said of the small overlap
front crash test.
"This crash scenario doesn't lend itself to a Band-Aid fix
so for most manufacturers the countermeasure will have to be
built in when there's a full redesign," he added.
STRUCTURAL CHANGES
Vehicle manufacturers in the U.S. market often design and
engineer their models to score well on IIHS safety tests and use
the results in their marketing.
"It matters because in today's world cars are so competitive
that all you need is a small flaw and your competition can
exploit it," Kelley Blue Book senior analyst Karl Brauer said.
Most of the 12 small cars tested were already in production
before the IIHS increased the rigor of its front crash test last
year. However, Radar said IIHS alerted the companies to the work
the group was doing on small overlap research in 2009.
The specifications of the test were not finalized until the
last year, which is late in a car's development process, Brauer
said. All automakers will eventually redesign their cars to meet
the standards to pass the new crash test, he said.
In the tests, IIHS crashes a vehicle at 40 mph into a
5-foot-high barrier on the driver's side that overlaps
one-quarter of the vehicle's width.
Kia pointed out that the IIHS small overlap crash test goes
well beyond federal requirements and the group has recognized
numerous Kia vehicles as top safety picks. The South Korean
automaker said it would evaluate the results carefully, but the
company was proud of its safety record.
GM said customer safety remains its highest priority and it
is committed to its cars performing well in all types of
crashes.
"We are aggressively working to incorporate these into our
models, including our small cars like the Chevrolet Sonic and
Cruze, where technically feasible," GM spokeswoman Sharon Basel
said in an email.
Nissan and VW said they were proud of their cars' safety
records in federal crash tests and other IIHS crash tests, but
they would review the small overlap test results and incorporate
what is learned into future designs.
WORST CASES
In the worst cases with the small cars that did not score
well, safety cages collapsed, driver airbags moved sideways and
the crash dummy's head hit the instrument panel, and side
curtain airbags did not deploy or provide enough protection,
IIHS chief research officer David Zuby said.
The small car segment was the fourth group of cars rated
using this new test, and most of the groups have fared equally
badly.
Last summer, seven of 11 luxury sedans evaluated rated
"marginal" or "poor," and 12 of 15 small SUVs tested also failed
to score well in results released in May. Family sedans scored
the best, with only five of 18 scoring "marginal" or "poor" in
results released last December.
As a group, the small cars fared worse than the mid-sized
family sedans, but better than the small SUVs, IIHS said.
Results on the new crash test for minicars will be released
later this year.
The other six small cars tested included two- and four-door
versions of Honda Motor Co Ltd's Civic, which both
received "good" ratings. The Civic was tested earlier this year
and the results were released in March.
Receiving "acceptable" ratings were Chrysler's
Dodge Dart, Ford Motor Co's Focus, Hyundai Motor Co's
Elantra and Toyota Motor Corp's 2014 Scion
tC.
All the cars scoring well received "Top Safety Pick +"
ratings by the insurance trade group. Vehicles earning the
institute's "Top Safety Pick +" award have received "good"
ratings in the four traditional tests plus "good" or
"acceptable" ratings in the small overlap test.
IIHS said it did not test the Toyota Corolla because the
automaker plans to release a redesigned 2014 model this month.