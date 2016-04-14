By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, April 14
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. government is
bringing together top airline and auto company executives to
discuss aviation industry practices such as safety data sharing
that automakers could adapt to help reduce car accidents, a
leading cause of death in America.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have invited
chief executives from major automakers and aviation industry
leaders to an April 22 event, according to an invitation
reviewed by Reuters that has not been made public.
NHTSA spokesman Bryan Thomas confirmed the event was taking
place. General Motors CEO Mary Barra will attend, a spokesman
for the automaker said.
U.S. regulators are urging automakers to consider an
industry-wide collaboration to support safety, modeled on the
aviation industry, where airlines share safety data to help
identify possible defects in parts.
The meeting is the first of its kind and follows a voluntary
safety agreement that 18 major automakers reached in January
with the government after weeks of auto safety talks in the face
of a series of massive recalls of faulty parts.
The highly public lapses include defective air bags produced
by Takata and faulty ignition switches in General
Motors vehicles.
Automakers have recalled a record number of vehicles since
2014 as regulators have taken a harder line on vehicle safety,
imposing significant fines and requiring independent monitors to
review some automakers' safety efforts.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind touted new safety
initiatives at a congressional hearing Thursday.
Among those scheduled to speak at the April 22 event at FAA
headquarters are Ed Bastian, Delta's president and incoming CEO;
United Airlines Chief Operations Officer Gregory Hart; Captain
Tim Canoll, president of the Airline Pilots Association; and FAA
Administrator Michael Huerta.
NHTSA officials told automakers in the email invitation
reviewed by Reuters that the event is "an opportunity to hear
first-hand the work it took to embark on a safety path similar
to the one we're just beginning."
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx told automakers in
January that the safety management system agreement between
airlines and the FAA had dramatically reduced aviation
accidents.
In 2014, 32,675 people were killed and 2.34 million people
injured in 6.1 million crashes on U.S. roads, and road deaths
rose in the first nine months of 2015, according to the NHTSA.
At least 94 percent of crashes are the result of driver error.
The Centers for Disease Control says traffic crashes are the
leading cause of death for Americans aged 5 to 24.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)