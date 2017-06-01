(Corrects paragraph 6 to say Toyota's U.S. sales dropped 0.5
percent to 218,248; earlier version said sales dropped 3.2
percent to 156,865)
DETROIT, June 1Ford Motor Co, bolstered by
heavy sales to fleet customers, surpassed General Motors Co
in U.S. new vehicle sales in May, according to figures
reported early Thursday.
Ford said May sales rose 2.2 percent from a year ago to
241,126 units. GM sales dropped 1.3 percent to 237,364.
GM said it had been trimming sales of heavily discounted
vehicles to car rental companies. Such fleet sales made up about
19 percent of its total sales in May.
Ford's fleet sales rose 8.4 percent, representing more than
34 percent of total sales. The industry average is around 20
percent.
Analysts had expected mixed results for the industry, with
sales likely propped up by heavy discounts.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said May sales
dipped 0.9 percent to 193,040. Toyota Motor Co's U.S. sales
dropped 0.5 percent to 218,248. Nissan Motor Co said
U.S. sales in May rose 3.0 percent, to 137,471.
After demand fell in March and April, analysts estimated May
sales at just over 1.5 million. The seasonally adjusted annual
rate of sales in May was estimated at 16.8 million to 16.9
million vehicles, about the same as April. A year earlier, sales
stood at 17.55 million vehicles.
Early reports indicated that sales over the three-day
Memorial Day weekend were helped by heavy discounts.
"While demand for new vehicles is still relatively strong,
it's a bit of smoke and mirrors," said Jessica Caldwell,
executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds, the car
shopping website.
Manufacturers and dealers "really pushed the deals over the
holiday weekend to prop up their May numbers," she said.
"Incentives were up sharply, and it seems automakers are putting
more cash on the hood to nudge car shoppers to buy versus
lease."
General Motors dealers were offering discounts of up to
$12,000 on the full-size Chevrolet Silverado pickup, while some
dealer discounts on Ford Motor Co's F-series pickups were more
than $10,000 on 2017 models and more than $14,000 on leftover
2016 models. The 2017 model year started eight months ago.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)