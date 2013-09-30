DETROIT, Sept 30 The U.S. auto industry's
sizzling summer pace stalled in September for the first
year-on-year sales decline in more than two years as the month
suffered because part of the Labor Day shopping weekend landed
in August and there were two fewer days than last year to buy.
Analysts who closely watch the auto industry predict
September's annual sales rate will be in a range of 15.2 million
to 15.7 million on an annualized basis. The lower end of that
range would fall short of summer's torrid pace, which included a
16 million rate in August that marked the strongest performance
in nearly six years.
Despite September's expected sales decline of 2 percent to 5
percent, analysts expect the industry's momentum - it has
largely outperformed the broader economy - to continue in the
fourth quarter and into 2014 as the factors driving demand still
remain in place.
"Consumer confidence is relatively high, unemployment ticked
down to 7.3 percent in August, and we continue to see increases
in home prices and construction activity," Jefferies analyst
Elaine Kwei said in a research note.
Auto sales will be reported by major automakers on Tuesday.
Because they are seen as an early monthly indicator of consumer
spending, analysts will be watching closely to see if consumer
sentiment is suffering amid talk of a federal government
shutdown.
U.S. consumer sentiment slid in September to its lowest
level in five months as Americans expect higher interest rates
and sluggish economic growth ahead, according to the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey.
However, the federal government also said that U.S.
household spending rose 0.3 percent in August from July. Incomes
were buoyed by solid wage gains, a sign that momentum could be
growing in the U.S. economy despite months of harsh government
austerity.
TrueCar.com, RBC Capital Markets, Sterne Agee, UBS and
Barclays all expect September auto sales to show a annualized
selling rate of 15.4 million vehicles, or about 1.15 million in
monthly sales, down about 3 percent.
That would be below last September's 1.19 million in U.S.
sales. Edmunds.com said it would be the first time since June
2011 that a month did not show a year-on-year sales gain.
Also working against September sales in comparison with a
year ago is the fact that the Labor Day weekend was shared with
August, adding to that month's sales at the expense of
September's. Barclays analyst Brian Johnson called the expected
September sales decline "nothing more than noise."
"Labor Day sales clearly pulled ahead from September volume
and resulted in a lackluster month," TrueCar analyst Jesse
Toprak said. "The uncertainty in the financial markets also
finally caught up with auto sales, causing some hesitation for
big-ticket items purchases."
Due in large part to the two fewer selling days, most of the
biggest automakers will show a decline or only marginal gains in
September sales, analysts said.
General Motors Co, No. 1 in U.S. sales, will show a
decline of 1 percent to 7 percent, analysts said.
Analysts were mixed on the September performance of Toyota
Motor Co. Kelley Blue Book predicted the top Japanese
automaker will report a 3-percent sales increase, but most
analysts had the company's sales falling in a range of 1 percent
to 7 percent.
Analyst forecasts were also mixed for Ford Motor Co's
September sales, with estimates ranging from a decline of 3
percent to a gain of 5 percent. Ford in the past two months has
ranked No. 3 in U.S. auto sales.