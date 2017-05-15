DETROIT May 15 Nissan Motor Co has
fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health
of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors
Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.
Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co
maintained their longstanding first and second rankings in the
study which looked at the six biggest automakers in North
America and is closely watched in the industry.
GM's leap knocked Detroit cross-town rival Ford Motor Co
into fourth place and Nissan's fall from fifth to sixth
place meant Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) avoided
coming last as it had done since 2008, despite a lower index
score than in 2016.
Automakers' profitability is directly linked to good working
relations with their suppliers, said study author John Henke,
head of Planning Perspectives Inc, a firm that focuses on
company-supplier relations.
Since the study began in 2002, Toyota has been first and
Honda second on the study's OEM-Supplier Working Relations Index
except for two years when the two Japanese automakers swapped
the two top spots.
The study shows the results of surveys of 652 salespeople at
108 first-tier suppliers to the six automakers.
GM's rise to third place and its implications for
profitability are good news for the No. 1 U.S. automaker and its
chief executive Mary Barra as it wages a proxy battle with
Greenlight Capital. The hedge fund has proposed splitting GM
stock into two classes: one that pays dividends and one that
does not.
The automaker has rejected the idea and rating agencies have
said it would negatively affect GM's credit rating.
The index shows that under Barra - who took over the helm at
the automaker in 2014 - GM has gone from joint last with FCA in
2015 to third place.
"If you look at the direction GM is taking, this has all
happened since Mary Barra took over," Henke said. "She is
changing the company."
Henke said Nissan's drop to the bottom reflected an
aggressive push by the Japanese automaker to cut costs. But he
said the survey results showed GM was making a similar push.
GM showed improvement across all areas included in the
survey, including helpfulness and providing "profit opportunity"
to suppliers. Nissan posted declines in virtually every area.
"GM is putting more pressure on their suppliers to reduce
prices and improve quality than Nissan is," he said. "The
question is not whether you pressure suppliers but how you do it
and GM is doing it the right way."
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Andrew Hay)