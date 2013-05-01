DETROIT May 1 General Motors Co said the pace of U.S. auto sales in April would be 15 million, the slowest level since October, due partly to poor fleet sales by other automakers.

Still, the largest U.S. automaker said the U.S. economy was strong enough to keep the annual sales rate this year between 15 million and 15.5 million.

GM said the decline in fleet deliveries was worth a couple tenths of a point in the annual auto sales rate.