DETROIT, June 1 Chrysler Group posted a
smaller-than-expected U.S. sales gain in May, and Ford Motor Co
posted mixed results, suggesting industrywide demand
slowed from the strong pace of the first four months.
Ford's sales rose almost 13 percent, which was below what
Barclays and Edmunds.com expected but better than estimates by
some other firms. Sales at Chrysler, controlled by Italy's Fiat
, rose 30 percent to a five-year high for the month, but
fell short of expectations.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd's sales rose 21 percent, but
the result at the Japanese automaker also was short of
expectations.
"During any recovery you see some signals pointing upward,
some neutral, some down," said Jonathan Browning, head of
Volkswagen AG's U.S. operations. "While there'll be
some short-term fluctuations in those indicators, those
underlying trends remain in a positive direction."
The rest of the U.S. auto industry is scheduled to report
sales results later Friday. Economists polled by Thomson Reuters
expect an annual sales rate for the month of 14.5 million
vehicles. The rate topped 14 million in each of the first four
months of the year, including 15.1 million in February.
Some industry officials expect the May rate to be lower as
warmer weather earlier in the year pulled demand forward. In
addition, falling prices at the fuel pump have reduced pressure
on consumers to get rid of gas-guzzlers and buy more
fuel-efficient cars.
Auto sales have been one of the bright spots in the economy
for several months and the monthly sales results offer an early
snapshot of consumer demand.
Sales have shot up this year despite cooling consumer
confidence and mixed economic data that illustrates how shaky
the recovery has been over the last three years. On Friday, the
U.S. Labor Department reported job growth in May that was the
weakest in a year, and employers added far fewer jobs in the
prior two months than previously reported.
One factor fueling the growth in auto sales has been
Americans' increasing need to replace their aging cars and
trucks, which are now a record 10.8 years old on average.
Higher fuel prices in the first quarter prompted some
consumers to swap older, less fuel-efficient models to lock in
fuel savings. According to Swiss bank UBS, 63 percent of dealers
said higher gasoline prices increased demand in the first
quarter.
With gas prices falling again, the pace of new-car sales may
moderate in the second and third quarters, but the underlying
consumer appetite for new cars and trucks as a result of pent-up
demand remains strong, UBS analyst Colin Langan said.
Ford's May sales rose to 216,267 vehicles from 192,102 in
the same month last year. Trucks saw sales rise 21 percent. The
company also said it plans to build 690,000 vehicles in the
third quarter in North America, up 5 percent from the same
period last year.
Chrysler's May sales rose to 150,041 vehicles from 115,363
in the same month last year.
VW said its VW brand sales rose 28 percent to 38,657
vehicles.