DETROIT, June 3 Strong sales of pickup trucks
helped boost Chrysler Group LLC U.S. May auto sales by
11 percent, Chrysler said on Monday, easily beating analysts'
expectations.
Chrysler is the first automaker in the U.S. market to report
sales. Major manufacturers will report sales through Monday
afternoon.
Overall U.S. auto sales for May are expected to show a rise
of 6 percent over year-ago figures after sales were
disappointing in April. The May results were seen boosted by a
recovering housing market and strong consumer spending.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect May U.S. sales of
15.1 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.