March 1 The following are U.S. auto sales results for the month of February reported so far on Thursday by top-selling automakers. U.S. Auto Sales For February 2012 AUTOMAKER FEBRUARY LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 209,306 207,028 1.1% 2 Ford Motor 179,119 156,626 14.4% 3 Toyota Motor 159,423 141,846 12.4% 4 Chrysler 133,521 95,102 40.4% 5 Honda Motor Co 110,157 98,059 12.3% 6 Nissan 106,731 92,370 15.5% 7 Hyundai 51,151 43,533 17.5% 8 Kia 45,038 32,806 37.3% 9 Volkswagen 30,577 21,462 42.5% 10 BMW 26,184 19,919 31.5% 11 Mazda Motor Co 25,651 19,387 32.3% 12 Subaru 25,374 21,683 17.0% 13 Mercedes/Smart 19,679 16,176 21.7% 14 Audi 8,531 7,753 10.0% 15 Mitsubishi 4,736 6,893 -31.3% 16 Land Rover 3,255 2,555 27.4% 17 Suzuki 2,425 1,643 47.6% 18 Porsche 2,149 2,019 6.4% 19 Jaguar 1,022 692 47.7% TOTALS 1,144,029 987,552 15.8% AUTOMAKER YTD YTD 2011 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 377,268 385,924 -2.2% 2 Ford Motor 315,829 283,943 11.2% 3 Toyota Motor 283,963 257,702 10.2% 4 Chrysler 234,670 165,220 42.0% 5 Honda Motor Co 193,166 174,328 10.8% 6 Nissan 186,044 164,217 13.3% 7 Hyundai 93,845 80,747 16.2% 8 Kia 80,555 60,595 32.9% 9 Volkswagen 57,786 39,862 45.0% 10 Mazda Motor Co 49,647 33,654 47.5% 11 Subaru 48,181 40,541 18.8% 12 BMW 45,923 38,575 19.0% 13 Mercedes/Smart 41,398 33,449 23.8% 14 Audi 17,885 15,565 14.9% 15 Mitsubishi 9,447 12,607 -25.1% 16 Land Rover 6,460 4,826 33.9% 17 Porsche 4,699 4,419 6.3% 18 Suzuki 3,930 4,205 -6.5% 19 Jaguar 2,007 1,627 23.4% TOTALS 2,052,703 1,802,006 13.9% SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations