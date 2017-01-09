DETROIT Jan 9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep chief Mike Manley said the brand is on track to meet a previously announced 2018 worldwide sales target of 1.9 million vehicles.

He also said that two new large models, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, will be on truck underpinnings, as opposed to car-based SUVs. The two models will be built at a plant in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit.

He also said that the compact Jeep Compass SUV will go on sale in the United States by the end of this month or in early February.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Nick Zieminski)