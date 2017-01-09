DETROIT Jan 9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
Jeep chief Mike Manley said the brand is on
track to meet a previously announced 2018 worldwide sales target
of 1.9 million vehicles.
He also said that two new large models, Wagoneer and Grand
Wagoneer, will be on truck underpinnings, as opposed to
car-based SUVs. The two models will be built at a plant in
Warren, Michigan, near Detroit.
He also said that the compact Jeep Compass SUV will go on
sale in the United States by the end of this month or in early
February.
