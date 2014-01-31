By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska Jan 31 Work crews began removing
snow on Friday from an Alaska highway hit by avalanches last
week that blocked the only road leading to the port city of
Valdez, officials said.
With the road cut off, ferry and plane routes have been
added for people needing to leave the city of over 4,000
residents. Food and other goods are arriving by barge.
Aside from providing road access to the town, the highway is
used to transport fuel, goods and oil production equipment from
Valdez to the state's interior region, which includes Fairbanks,
the state's second largest city.
All that traffic is blocked by snow slides that began last
week and have left a six-mile (10 km) stretch of the Richardson
Highway still blanketed with columns of snow, officials said.
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Utilities
spokesman Jeremy Woodrow said it was still too soon to predict
when the entire stretch would reopen.
"The initial estimate is anywhere from three to four days,
but that's just for clearing snow," Woodrow said. "There still
might need to be work done on the roads, but we won't know until
we can test the road for stability."
For residents of Valdez, nestled in the Chugach Mountains
and located nearly 120 miles (193 km) west of Anchorage, word
that crews will be working around the clock to clear final
sections of snow and ice - about 1,000 cubic yards - was
welcome.
"We're just glad to be moving forward on it, that's a step
in the right direction," said city spokeswoman Sheri Pierce. "I
know for people in the Lower 48, it's hard to imagine not having
road service, but for many Alaska communities, this is nothing
new."
State Department of Transportation maintenance engineer Mike
Coffey said officials were moving cautiously to remove the snow,
mindful after losing two avalanche crew workers in the past 40
years.
The blocked highway is the state's oldest, dating to 1898,
and is one of the state's two major north-south arteries with a
deepwater port terminus.
Heavy equipment used for the 800-mile trans-Alaska pipeline
and to service North Slope oil production often starts on this
route before connecting to other highways leading to the oil
fields. Pipeline operator Alyeska said the avalanche has not
disrupted operations because the pipelines in the avalanche
areas are under ground.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Andrew Hay)