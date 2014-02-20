By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Feb 20 Fresh powder in the U.S.
West has lured thousands of skiers, snowboarders and
snowmobilers to the high country at a time the risk of
avalanches has been heightened by weather patterns that are
making the snowpack less stable, winter recreation experts said.
Avalanches have killed 15 skiers and snowmobilers in Western
states in less than two months - well over the nine deaths
recorded in the same period last year - most recently when a
massive slide raced 1,400 feet down an Idaho mountainside and
killed a snowmobiler at the weekend.
Government specialists say the uptick in killer avalanches
stems in part from unusually dense and wet snows that have
lately blanketed the mountain West after an extended dry spell
weakened a base layer of snow laid early in the season.
"Storms in the past month have placed very strong, heavy
snow on top of a layer that had the consistency of rock salt and
the strength of potato chips. It's always a bad combination,"
said Craig Gordon, forecaster with the Forest Service Utah
Avalanche Center.
Federal avalanche centers in states such as Idaho, Montana
and Colorado have in recent days stepped up warnings to winter
recreationists, whose numbers in the snowy backcountry have
grown in the last decade alongside advances that have made treks
possible to steep winter terrain that was once nearly
inaccessible.
U.S. avalanche deaths have increased over the past two
decades, hitting a record number of 36 twice since 2007 in
seasons that typically span late fall to late spring, peaking in
January and February, according to federal figures.
Avalanches are common in the snowcapped peaks of the
mountainous West, where 100-yard (91-meter) slides the length of
a football field can travel at speeds of 50 to 250 miles an hour
(80.5 to 402 km an hour). Most deadly avalanches are triggered
by snowmobilers and skiers on federal land in the Rockies,
Cascades and High Sierras that offers prime and mostly
unregulated access to snow.
EXPLOSION OF ACTIVITY
Winter recreation experts link the recent fatalities to gear
advances that allow even the less-skilled to venture into danger
zones.
"A big factor in the spate of deaths in the last month is an
explosion of activity in the backcountry. Bigger, fatter skis
and lighter, faster snowmobiles mean you can go anywhere, even
into harm's way," said Michael Berry, president of the National
Ski Areas Association, a trade group.
U.S. land managers routinely issue avalanche warnings during
winter months but do not prohibit or penalize people for
venturing into avalanche-prone areas at their own risk.
"Powder snow is a powerful drug and it's one a lot of people
can't resist, even when the avalanche danger is high," said
Steve Karkanen, director of the West Central Montana Avalanche
Center.
"In a lot of cases, it takes backcountry skiers and
snowmobilers hours to get to a summit or a high-line ridge," he
said. "It's a difficult decision to look at a big, long run and
say: 'I'm not going to do it, it's not safe.'"
Land managers advise backcountry recreationists to take
advantage of hazard-mitigating equipment, including transceivers
to pinpoint the location of anyone buried by a slide, airbags
that allow people to float to the surface, and lighter weight
shovels and probe poles used to assess snowpack structure and
locate victims beneath the snow.
Ski resorts across the U.S. West lessen the risks of
avalanches by using explosives to set off slides on unoccupied
slopes. But many developed ski areas in the West are on federal
land and cannot ban skiers from venturing into the backcountry
outside resort boundaries, said the ski association's Berry.
Ski areas like Montana's Whitefish Mountain Resort post
signs showing the development's perimeter.
"If you're going out of bounds, you're on your own,"
spokeswoman Riley Polumbus said.
Vail Resorts in Colorado allows skiers access the
backcountry from designated points. Those who ignore that rule
lose resort ski privileges, said spokesman Russ Pecoraro.
Still, for some, there is no experience equivalent to
out-of-bounds skiing.
"It's a real thrill to go through uncut powder. You're back
there by yourself with fresh snow and no crowds," said Idaho
skier Shannon Page, who sometimes skis in out-of-bounds areas
but said she exercises caution about risks.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson)