By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 19
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 19 Skiers and
snowboarders who believe they are protected from avalanches when
they schuss through tree glades could be making a grave mistake,
a snow-safety expert said.
In fact, skiers and snowboarders are at high risk of dying
from avalanches caused by small snow fractures that sweep
between trees, said Dale Atkins, president of the American
Avalanche Association.
"Once an avalanche fractures and starts to move, it very
easily causes the snow to move through the trees and around the
trees," said Atkins, a veteran avalanche forecaster from
Colorado who presented some of his findings at the International
Snow Science Workshop this week in Anchorage
"Once the snow starts moving, it's literally moving as fast
as a speeding car," he added.
Since even small avalanches travel so fast that skiers and
snowboarders swept by sliding snow into trees have a risk of
being killed similar to that of pedestrians who are hit by
speeding cars, he said.
Atkins analyzed 160 U.S. avalanche deaths over the past five
years. Forty-three percent involved skiers and snowboarders. Of
those, about a third died when they hit trees, according to his
analysis.
Winter sports enthusiasts who get caught in a snow slide in
the woods should not expect to save themselves by getting an arm
around a tree trunk. Avalanche victims are swept downhill too
fast to grab onto trees, Atkins said.
The only tree-covered areas that do provide protection from
avalanches, he said, are those where the trees are too close
together to allow skiers to squeeze around them - areas not
attractive to skiers or snowboarders, he conceded.
"If you can't ski through the trees, you're probably safe,"
he said. "It's not a whole lot of fun."
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)