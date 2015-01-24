Dow and Dupont receive conditional approval from China for proposed merger
BEIJING, May 2 China has conditionally approved the proposed merger between the Dow Chemical Co and Dupont, the country's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Two U.S. airliners landed safely on Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after bomb threats were made against them, an airport spokesman said.
The threats against Delta Flight 1156, coming from Portland, Oregon, and Southwest Airlines Flight 2492, from Milwaukee, were deemed credible, but more information was not immediately available, said airport spokesman Reese McCranie. Passengers were safely removed from the planes. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Net debt rises 9 pct quarter-on-quarter, as gearing climbs (Adds CFO quotes, shares, details)