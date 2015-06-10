By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday determined greenhouse gases
from aircraft endanger human health, taking the first step
toward regulating emissions from the domestic aviation industry.
The EPA's endangerment finding kicks off a process to
regulate greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation industry,
the latest sector to be regulated under the Clean Air Act after
cars, trucks and large stationary sources like power plants.
The finding paves the way for the EPA to implement
domestically a global carbon dioxide emissions standard, which
is currently being developed by the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO).
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Susan Heavey)