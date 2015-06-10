WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday determined greenhouse gases from aircraft endanger human health, taking the first step toward regulating emissions from the domestic aviation industry.

The EPA's endangerment finding kicks off a process to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation industry, the latest sector to be regulated under the Clean Air Act after cars, trucks and large stationary sources like power plants.

The finding paves the way for the EPA to implement domestically a global carbon dioxide emissions standard, which is currently being developed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Susan Heavey)