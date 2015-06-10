(Updates with quote from EPA finding)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 10 The Obama administration on
Wednesday released a scientific finding that greenhouse gases
from aircraft pose a risk to human health, paving the way for
regulating emissions from the U.S. aviation industry.
The "endangerment finding" by the Environmental Protection
Agency would allow the administration to implement a global
carbon dioxide emissions standard being developed by the United
Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization.
In its 194-page finding, the EPA said it took "a preliminary
but necessary first step to begin to address greenhouse gas
emissions from the aviation sector, the highest-emitting
category of transportation sources that the EPA has not yet
addressed."
The ICAO is due to release its CO2 standard in February
2016, with the aim of adopting it later that year.
But the requirement is expected to apply only to new
aircraft designs certified from 2020, leaving most of the
world's existing fleets unaffected for years to come.
Aviation accounted for 11 percent of energy-related carbon
dioxide emissions from the transportation sector in 2013, and
nearly 30 percent of global aircraft emissions in 2010, the
latest year with complete global emissions data.
The EPA's ruling will mark the first step toward regulating
aviation's greenhouse gas emissions, and aviation will become
the latest industrial sector to be regulated under the Clean Air
Act after cars, trucks and large stationary sources like power
plants.
But it came only after a federal court ruled in 2012 in
favor of environmental groups that had sued the EPA, saying it
was obligated to regulate aircraft emissions under the law.
The airline industry favors a global standard over
individual national standards since carriers operate all over
the world and want to avoid a patchwork of rules and measures,
such as taxes, charges and emissions trading programs.
"If you're a big airline and you're flying to 100 countries
a day, then complying with all those different regimes is an
administrative nightmare," said Paul Steele, senior vice
president at the International Air Transport Association, the
industry's main global organization.
But some environmental groups are concerned that the
standard being discussed at ICAO will do little to change the
status quo right now.
"The stringency being discussed at ICAO is such that
existing aircraft are already meeting the standard they are
weighing," said Sarah Burt, a lawyer at Earthjustice, one of
several groups that sued the EPA.
Planes generally stay in service for 20 or 30 years, she
added.
International Council on Clean Transportation Program
Director Dan Rutherford said that to ensure real emissions
reductions from airlines, ICAO should apply a carbon dioxide
standard to all new aircraft delivered after 2020.
But ICAO is weighing a standard that would apply only to new
designs certified after the expected application date of Jan. 1,
2020.
Such an approach would mean the standard would only cover
about 5 percent of the global aircraft fleet in 2030, he said.
