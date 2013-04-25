(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Senate leaders are looking at ways to stop widespread airline flight delays with legislation that could be voted upon as early as Thursday, a Senate aide said.

The legislation could be attached to an unrelated Internet sales tax bill currently being debated in the Senate, according to the aide. One possible approach could be a measure that would give the Federal Aviation Administration flexibility to transfer existing funds within the agency's budget so that air traffic controllers' salaries can be fully paid.

That would eliminate the need for furloughs of controllers, which have begun due to automatic spending cuts that started in March. Any Senate legislation also would have to be passed by the House of Representatives.

According to the Senate aide, the White House is open to Congress dealing promptly with the FAA's funding problem.

The agency has said it will have to furlough 47,000 employees for up to 11 days through Sept. 30 in order to save $637 million that is required by the "sequestration," automatic spending cuts that started on March 1 for most federal agencies.

Of those 47,000 workers, nearly 13,000 are air traffic controllers.

If a fix were to pass the Senate, it is not clear how the House would respond. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte has expressed reservations with the Internet sales tax bill and some conservatives have called for hearings. His panel has jurisdiction over the measure.

The House potentially could vote on an FAA budget fix in a different way, however, unrelated to the Internet sales tax bill.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Vicki Allen)