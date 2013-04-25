(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Senate leaders are
looking at ways to stop widespread airline flight delays with
legislation that could be voted upon as early as Thursday, a
Senate aide said.
The legislation could be attached to an unrelated Internet
sales tax bill currently being debated in the Senate, according
to the aide. One possible approach could be a measure that would
give the Federal Aviation Administration flexibility to transfer
existing funds within the agency's budget so that air traffic
controllers' salaries can be fully paid.
That would eliminate the need for furloughs of controllers,
which have begun due to automatic spending cuts that started in
March. Any Senate legislation also would have to be passed by
the House of Representatives.
According to the Senate aide, the White House is open to
Congress dealing promptly with the FAA's funding problem.
The agency has said it will have to furlough 47,000
employees for up to 11 days through Sept. 30 in order to save
$637 million that is required by the "sequestration," automatic
spending cuts that started on March 1 for most federal agencies.
Of those 47,000 workers, nearly 13,000 are air traffic
controllers.
If a fix were to pass the Senate, it is not clear how the
House would respond. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob
Goodlatte has expressed reservations with the Internet sales tax
bill and some conservatives have called for hearings. His panel
has jurisdiction over the measure.
The House potentially could vote on an FAA budget fix in a
different way, however, unrelated to the Internet sales tax
bill.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Vicki Allen)