By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Senate leaders are
looking at ways to alleviate widespread airline flight delays -
brought about by last month's automatic federal spending cuts -
with legislation that could be voted upon as early as Thursday,
a Senate aide said.
The legislation could be attached to an unrelated Internet
sales tax bill currently being debated in the Senate, according
to the aide. One possible approach could be a measure that would
give the Federal Aviation Administration flexibility to transfer
existing funds within the agency's budget so that air traffic
controllers' salaries can be fully paid.
That would eliminate the need for furloughs of controllers,
which have begun due to automatic spending cuts that started in
March. Any Senate legislation also would have to be passed by
the House of Representatives, where its prospects are uncertain.
According to the Senate aide, the White House is open to
Congress dealing promptly with the FAA's funding problem. But
the aide said that no decisions had yet been finalized on how to
move an FAA measure forward quickly.
The House will await action in the Senate before deciding on
how it would handle any legislation to avert further airline
delays, according to a Republican leadership aide.
The early Senate plan adds to other legislative proposals
that have been floated in the past week as the furloughs started
and passengers grew increasingly irritated with delays at major
hubs like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.
Lawmakers, the White House, airlines, and the FAA have all
engaged in finger-pointing, and some are scrambling for a fix
ahead of next week's congressional recess.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday proposed
replacing the budget reductions by claiming savings from the
decrease of war spending, but congressional Republicans have
rejected the proposal, saying counting war savings is an
accounting gimmick.
Senators John Hoeven, a Republican from North Dakota, and
Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, and a handful of other
senators on Wednesday introduced their own legislation that
would give the Department of Transportation the flexibility to
move around funds to pay air traffic controllers. It is not
clear how much support that bill will get.
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine on Thursday said
she and Democratic Senator Mark Udall of Colorado are
introducing what appears to be similar legislation.
While Republicans are joining the effort for a quick fix for
the air traffic controllers, many have been skeptical about
whether the White House and FAA are taking advantage of
flexibility they already have.
Republicans have accused the Obama administration of
maximizing the disruptions to try to shift budget blame on
Republicans - an allegation the administration has denied.
A congressional aide involved in the original automatic
spending cut legislation that was enacted in August 2011 told
Reuters that the administration cannot under the law shift money
from outside accounts to fund the air traffic controller
account.
SEQUESTRATION FALLOUT
The FAA has said it will have to furlough 47,000 employees
for up to 11 days through Sept. 30 in order to save $637 million
that is required by the "sequestration," automatic spending cuts
that started on March 1 for most federal agencies.
Of those 47,000 workers, nearly 13,000 are air traffic
controllers.
Airlines, many of which are reporting earnings this week,
have pushed the government to quickly ease the flight delays
caused by the furloughs.
Jeff Smisek, chairman and chief executive of United
Continental Holdings Inc, said that in the meantime, his
company's network operations center is working around the clock
to minimize the impact of fewer controllers.
"We are disappointed that the FAA chose this path, that
maximizes customer disruptions and damage to airlines instead of
choosing a less disruptive method to comply with the budget
obligations," Smisek said on a conference call on Thursday.
The top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Commerce
Committee met on Wednesday with Transportation Secretary Ray
LaHood and FAA Administrator Michael Huerta to discuss what
steps Congress could take to provide the FAA with the
flexibility it needs to cancel the furloughs.
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a West
Virginia Democrat, and Senator John Thune, a South Dakota
Republican, are currently considering "a few options" that came
out of that conversation, but are not ready to discuss details
yet, a congressional aide said.
If a fix were to pass the Senate, it is not clear how the
House would respond, especially if it is attached to the
Internet sales tax bill, which has faced fierce opposition from
many online merchants, including eBay Inc and
Overstock.com Inc.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte has
expressed reservations with the Internet sales tax bill and some
conservatives have called for hearings. His panel has
jurisdiction over the measure.
The House potentially could vote on an FAA budget fix in a
different way, however, unrelated to the Internet sales tax
bill.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, with additional reporting by Doug
Palmer, David Lawder and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by
Karey Van Hall, Vicki Allen and Bill Trott)