(Adds comments from Senator Durbin, Senator Collins, JetBlue
CEO)
By Richard Cowan and Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Senate leaders are
frantically trying to pull together a plan to alleviate
widespread airline flight delays - brought about by last month's
automatic federal spending cuts - with legislation that could be
voted upon as early as Thursday.
The House of Representatives could vote soon after but
leaders in that chamber first want to see what the Senate
produces, fearing a retreat on this issue could open the door to
easing other budget cuts.
Lawmakers are eager to find a fix before they head out of
town for next week's congressional recess. They are concerned
about deepening public resentment over the delays caused by the
furloughs of air traffic controllers.
Airline passengers have grown increasingly irritated over
the past week with delays at major hubs like Chicago, New York,
Los Angeles and Atlanta.
Some have reported multi-hour delays in takeoff times and
planes being put in holding patterns in the air, with pilots
blaming furloughs for landing delays.
The Federal Aviation Administration has said it had no
alternative to furloughing controllers this week after Congress
failed to come up with a budget deal that would have averted the
$85 billion in across-the-board federal spending cuts.
One option senators are exploring is attaching legislation
to an unrelated Internet sales tax bill currently being debated,
a Senate aide said on Thursday.
A possible approach could be a measure that would give the
FAA flexibility to transfer existing funds within the agency's
budget - or the Department of Transportation more broadly - so
that air traffic controllers' salaries can be fully paid, and
those furloughs can be stopped.
According to the Senate aide, the White House is open to
Congress dealing promptly with the FAA's funding problem. But
the aide said that no decisions had yet been finalized on how to
move an FAA measure forward quickly.
The House will await action in the Senate before deciding on
how it would handle any legislation to avert further airline
delays, according to a Republican leadership aide.
The early Senate plan adds to other stand-alone legislative
proposals that have been floated in recent days.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday proposed
replacing the budget reductions by claiming savings from the
decrease of war spending, but congressional Republicans have
rejected the proposal, saying counting war savings is an
accounting gimmick.
A more likely fix may be one of the bipartisan pieces of
stand-alone legislation that would give the DOT flexibility to
move around funds to pay air traffic controllers.
"These are simply irresponsible cuts that have real and
detrimental impacts on the traveling public on the airline
industry, on the hospitality industry and they will cause
widespread delays to the air traffic system," Republican Senator
Susan Collins of Maine said on the Senate floor. Collins is
behind one of the stand-alone legislative proposals.
While Republicans are joining the effort for a quick fix,
many have been skeptical about whether the White House and FAA
are taking advantage of flexibility they already have.
Republicans have accused the Obama administration of
maximizing the disruptions to try to shift budget blame on
Republicans - an allegation the administration has denied.
Republicans have created a Twitter hashtag, #Obamaflightdelays,
for people to complain about the delays.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa, a
California Republican, and House Transportation Committee
Chairman Bill Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican, on Thursday
sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood asking for
internal documents discussing budget flexibilties. The DOT did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
However, a congressional aide involved in the original
automatic spending cut legislation that was enacted in August
2011 told Reuters that the administration cannot under the law
shift money from outside accounts to fund the air traffic
controller account.
SEQUESTRATION FALLOUT
The FAA has said it will have to furlough 47,000 employees
for up to 11 days through Sept. 30 in order to save $637 million
that is required by the "sequestration," automatic spending cuts
that started on March 1 for most federal agencies.
Of those 47,000 workers, nearly 13,000 are air traffic
controllers.
The FAA issued an update that said more than 863 delays in
the system on Wednesday were attributable to staffing reductions
resulting from the furloughs.
Another 2,132 delays were attributed to weather and other
factors, the FAA said. The agency said it would work with
airlines to minimize delays.
Airlines, many of which are reporting earnings this week,
have pushed the government to quickly ease the flight delays
caused by the furloughs.
JetBlue CEO Dave Barger said on a conference call
on Thursday that he is frustrated airlines were told the impact
would be limited. "This is government not working - capital
letters, exclamation point - when we're sitting here holding the
traveling public hostage in the midst of sequestration," Barger
said.
Jeff Smisek, chairman and chief executive of United
Continental Holdings Inc, said his company's network
operations center is working around the clock to minimize the
impact of fewer controllers.
"We are disappointed that the FAA chose this path, that
maximizes customer disruptions and damage to airlines instead of
choosing a less disruptive method to comply with the budget
obligations," Smisek said on a conference call.
CLOSED-DOOR TALKS
Thursday's flurry of activity in Washington followed a
meeting late on Wednesday with the top Democrat and Republican
on the Senate Commerce Committee, LaHood and FAA Administrator
Michael Huerta to discuss what steps Congress could take to
provide the FAA with the flexibility it needs to cancel the
furloughs.
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a West
Virginia Democrat, and Senator John Thune, a South Dakota
Republican, are considering "a few options" that came out of
that conversation, but are not ready to discuss details yet, a
congressional aide said.
If a fix were to pass the Senate, it is not clear how the
House would respond, especially if it is attached to the
Internet sales tax bill, which has faced fierce opposition from
many online merchants, including eBay Inc and
Overstock.com Inc.
Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranking Senate
Democrat who is shepherding the Internet sales tax bill through
the Senate, told Reuters that "we are working on" ways to deal
with an FAA funding fix.
But he added that senators have to consider whether
exempting some FAA programs from the tough spending-cut law
would be unfair to other agencies and their constituents, who
also want to get out from under sequestration.
It also could face a tough time in the House. House
Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte has expressed
reservations with the Internet sales tax bill and some
conservatives have called for hearings. His panel has
jurisdiction over the measure.
The House potentially could vote on an FAA budget fix in a
different way, however, unrelated to the Internet sales tax
bill.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, with additional reporting by Doug
Palmer, Thomas Ferraro, David Lawder, Karen Jacobs and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee; Writing by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Vicki Allen
and Bill Trott)