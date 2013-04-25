(Adds details on Senate discussions, details on controllers)
By Richard Cowan and Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Senate leaders are
frantically trying to pull together a plan to alleviate
widespread airline flight delays - brought about by last month's
automatic federal spending cuts - with legislation that could be
voted upon as early as Thursday.
The activity is focused on finding ways to eliminate or ease
forced furloughs of air traffic controllers prompted by the
spending cuts. The House of Representatives could vote soon
after but leaders in that chamber first want to see what the
Senate produces, fearing a retreat on this issue could open the
door to easing other budget cuts.
One option senators are exploring is attaching legislation
to an unrelated Internet sales tax bill currently being debated,
a Senate aide said on Thursday.
They are also looking at stand-alone legislation, and are
considering giving the Department of Transportation flexibility
to transfer existing department funds so that air traffic
controllers' salaries can be fully paid, and those periodic
furloughs can be stopped.
Another approach would be simply declaring controllers as
"essential" personnel who could not be furloughed.
Lawmakers are eager to find a fix before they head out of
town for next week's congressional recess. They are concerned
about deepening public resentment over the delays caused by the
furloughs of controllers.
Airline passengers have grown increasingly irritated over
the past week with delays at major hubs like Chicago, New York,
Los Angeles and Atlanta. Some have reported multi-hour delays in
takeoff times and planes being put in holding patterns in the
air, with many pilots blaming furloughs for landing delays.
The National Air Traffic Controllers Association on Thursday
said that many of the 1,978 controller trainees are now working
full shifts by themselves to help cover staffing shortages.
And airline executives this week ratcheted up their
complaints. "This is government not working - capital letters,
exclamation point - when we're sitting here holding the
traveling public hostage in the midst of sequestration," JetBlue
CEO Dave Barger said on a conference call on Thursday.
The FAA has said it had no alternative to furloughing
controllers this week after Congress failed to come up with a
budget deal that would have averted the $85 billion in
across-the-board federal spending cuts.
At the same time, the FAA has emphasized that passenger
safety is not at risk. Airlines for America, the trade
organization for U.S. airlines, also said on Thursday that the
furloughs have not created a safety issue.
According to the Senate aide, the White House is open to
Congress dealing promptly with the FAA's funding problem. But
the aide said that no decisions had yet been finalized on how to
move an FAA measure forward quickly.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday proposed
replacing the budget reductions by claiming savings from the
decrease of war spending, but congressional Republicans have
rejected the proposal, saying counting war savings is an
accounting gimmick.
A more likely fix may be one of the bipartisan pieces of
legislation that would give the DOT flexibility to move around
funds to pay air traffic controllers.
"These are simply irresponsible cuts that have real and
detrimental impacts on the traveling public, on the airline
industry, on the hospitality industry and they will cause
widespread delays to the air traffic system," Republican Senator
Susan Collins of Maine said on the Senate floor. Collins is
behind one of the legislative proposals.
While Republicans are joining the effort for a quick fix,
many have been skeptical about whether the White House and FAA
are taking advantage of flexibility they already have.
Republicans have accused the Obama administration of
maximizing the disruptions to try to shift budget blame on
Republicans - an allegation the administration has denied.
Republicans have created a Twitter hashtag, #Obamaflightdelays,
for people to complain about the delays.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa, a
California Republican, and House Transportation Committee
Chairman Bill Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican, on Thursday
sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood asking for
internal documents discussing budget flexibilties. The DOT did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
However, a congressional aide involved in the original
automatic spending cut legislation that was enacted in August
2011 told Reuters that the administration cannot under the law
shift money from outside accounts to fund the air traffic
controller account.
SEQUESTRATION FALLOUT
The FAA has said it will have to furlough 47,000 employees
for up to 11 days through Sept. 30 in order to save $637 million
that is required by the "sequestration," automatic spending cuts
that started on March 1 for most federal agencies.
Of those 47,000 workers, almost 15,000 are full-time air
traffic controllers or trainees.
The FAA issued an update that said more than 863 delays in
the system on Wednesday were attributable to staffing reductions
resulting from the furloughs.
Another 2,132 delays were attributed to weather and other
factors, the FAA said. The agency said it would work with
airlines to minimize delays.
Airlines, many of which are reporting earnings this week,
have pushed the government to quickly ease the flight delays
caused by the furloughs.
Jeff Smisek, chairman and chief executive of United
Continental Holdings Inc, said his company's network
operations center is working around the clock to minimize the
impact of fewer controllers.
"We are disappointed that the FAA chose this path, that
maximizes customer disruptions and damage to airlines instead of
choosing a less disruptive method to comply with the budget
obligations," Smisek said on a conference call.
CLOSED-DOOR TALKS
Thursday's flurry of activity in Washington followed a
meeting late on Wednesday with the top Democrat and Republican
on the Senate Commerce Committee, LaHood and FAA Administrator
Michael Huerta to discuss what steps Congress could take to
provide the FAA with the flexibility it needs to cancel the
furloughs.
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a West
Virginia Democrat, and Senator John Thune, a South Dakota
Republican, are considering "a few options" that came out of
that conversation, but are not ready to discuss details yet, a
congressional aide said.
If a fix were to pass the Senate, it is not clear how the
House would respond, especially if it is attached to the
Internet sales tax bill, which has faced fierce opposition from
many online merchants, including eBay Inc and
Overstock.com Inc.
Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranking Senate
Democrat who is shepherding the Internet sales tax bill through
the Senate, told Reuters on Thursday, "We are working on" ways
to deal with an FAA funding fix.
But he added that senators have to consider whether
exempting some FAA programs from the tough spending-cut law
would be unfair to other agencies and their constituents, who
also want to get out from under sequestration.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, with additional reporting by Doug
Palmer, Thomas Ferraro, David Lawder, Karen Jacobs and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee; Writing by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Vicki
Allen, Bill Trott and Cynthia Osterman)