WASHINGTON, April 24 The head of the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said that the
agency could not find the kind of "sizeable" non-payroll budget
cuts that would have avoided furloughing air traffic
controllers, but added that passenger safety is not at risk
despite lower staffing levels.
"We are focused on maintaining our core operational and
safety responsibilities," FAA Administrator Michael Huerta told
a House appropriations subcommittee hearing on the agency's 2014
budget request. "We will not do anything to compromise safety."
The FAA has said will furlough 47,000 employees for up to 11
days through the end of the fiscal year in September as part of
its plan to meet $637 million in required spending cuts. Nearly
13,000 of those employees are air traffic controllers.
"We have taken full advantage of the flexibilities we have"
in terms of budget, but "we simply couldn't not get to" the $637
million in cuts required under sequestration for fiscal 2013
without idling staff, he said.
Huerta was pressed by lawmakers on whether the FAA had asked
for flexibility within its overall budget to preserve funds for
air traffic operations as well as on why the agency was still
paying overtime to employees.
"We have dramatically reduced all scheduled overtime and are
preserving overtime to deal with emergency situations," he said.
Asked whether the White House's Office of Management and
Budget had directed how the needed budget savings would be
found, Huerta said the agency had "received no direction from
OMB."
The FAA has had a hiring freeze since the start of the year,
has canceled contracts with many contract and temporary
employees and has cut back on staff travel and other costs,
Huerta said.
"We have had big savings ... we simply could not get to the
number," he said, noting repeatedly that 70 percent of FAA's
operations budget is for salaries.
Air travelers in the United States have experienced long
delays at some airports this week as the furloughs of air
traffic controllers got under way. Early on Wednesday, Los
Angeles International airport was experiencing 45-minute delays
on some arriving planes that the FAA attributed to staffing.
Huerta also rejected a suggestion that the administration
was using the furloughs and planned closures of control towers
at some smaller airports to shift political blame to
Republicans.
"That's not true," he said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; editing by Alwyn Scott, G Crosse)