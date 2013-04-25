By Beth Pinsker and Mitch Lipka
| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 Furloughs of air traffic
controllers because of U.S. government spending cuts are leading
to flight delays and cancelations.
The Federal Aviation Agency logged 1,200 delays related to
the sequester on Monday and 1,025 on Tuesday - in addition to
1,400 and 975 delays for other more usual reasons such as bad
weather or aircraft maintenance problems on those days.
Independent tracker FlightStats.com found higher numbers -
404 flights cancelled on Monday with 7,027 delays, and 385
flights cancelled on Tuesday with 6,396 delays, said Sarena
Regazzoni, director of corporate communications at
FlightStats.com. In addition, she calculated 402 cancelled
flights on Wednesday, and 6,865 delays.
Because the sequestration process triggered automatic 10
percent budget cuts across federal agencies, the FAA has to trim
$637 million. It expects to put up to 47,000 employees on
furlough, a process that could run through September.
The results so far have created major problems for air
travelers. As soon as one major airport experiences significant
delays it can have a knock-on impact across the system.
What can you do to try to avoid take-off trouble? Here are
some answers from experts for your most pressing questions.
Q: Are any cities better to travel in and out of than
others?
A: So far, New York City metropolitan area airports (La
Guardia, Newark International and JFK International) are by far
the worst, said Jason Cochran, editor-in-chief of Frommers.com.
At these three busy airports, which run nearly at capacity,
flights are constant and any staffing cuts make a huge impact.
Any airport that is a hub for a major airline - like
Chicago's O'Hare, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and Dallas' DFW -
is more likely to be adversely affected Cochran said, especially
if there's a compounding weather problem.
He suggests flying from secondary airport to secondary
airport - such as flying Southwest Airlines Co from
Dallas' Love field to Islip, Long Island - even if it means some
inconvenience in getting to and from the airports.
That, of course, is a strategy for travel not already
booked, since some airlines aren't making it easy for passengers
to change flights in advance without paying big rebooking fees.
Delta, for instance, typically charges $150 to change a
ticket, while United and USAir raised such fees to $200
even as the furloughs went into effect.
Q: Are any days or times better to fly?
A: On Tuesday, Jason Rabinowitz, co-editor of
NYCaviation.com, a site that tracks airport delays, flew from
New York to Seattle. He got right out on a 7:40 a.m. flight.
Rabinowitz is a big supporter of flying early, before weather
and stacked-up delays can have a huge impact.
Sundays seem to be the best days to travel to avoid
sequestration delays, because congestion is at its lowest point
in the week.
That rule of thumb, however, does not apply to New York and
Los Angeles, because business travelers often fly to those
locations on Sundays to be in place for the start of the week.
Cochran suggests mid-week as another good time to fly to those
cities.
Q: How do I find out what's going on?
A: The best source for up-to-the-minute flight details if
you are already en route is your airline carrier, either via the
web or a smartphone app. Airports also maintain apps and
websites for travelers.
If you are monitoring the situation in general, you can
check the FAA's map (here) or
keep track of many twitter feeds that track flight statuses,
like @NYCAviation or @FlightAwareSqwk, which also have websites.
Q: My flight was cancelled, how do I handle rebooking?
A: Grab your phone and call the airline reservations center
first - even if you are already at the airport, said Tim
Winship, publisher of FrequentFlier.com, a travel website. "It's
going to be a lot quicker typically to get someone on the phone
than wait your turn in line."
Some airlines will allow you to rebook onto another airline,
but they are not required to, said Chris Lopinto, president and
co-founder of ExpertFlyer.com.
You may also be able to get a flight to another local
destination if you let the airline know, said Seth Kaplan, owner
of Airline Weekly, a trade publication. For instance, if you are
flying to New York, you could switch to Newark International
Airport instead of LaGuardia Airport.
Q: Should I get travel insurance if I have a trip soon?
A: Air travel experts are mixed about the benefits of travel
insurance, since it comes in many different iterations and not
every policy will cover flight problems.
Policies featuring "cancel for any reason" coverage could
help, said John Clifford, president of International Travel
Management in San Diego, California. The policy, which typically
costs 10 percent or more of the cost of the trip, should
reimburse you for the money spent on flights, hotels, and tours,
but won't help with getting you to your destination.
More general type trip insurance may cover interruptions,
"but you should read your policy," advised Christopher Elliott,
consumer advocate and ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler
magazine. "You'll need to make a claim for a covered reason, and
a flight delay due to a staffing shortage may not be covered,"
he said.
Q: Will I have fewer headaches if I fly business class?
A: Even if there's nothing in writing that suggests you will
be treated better, several frequent travel experts say the front
of the plane offers an edge.
"Business class passengers generally get treated better and
there's often more business class space available than coach
during irregular operations, so that would generally give more
options," said Brian Kelly, founder of the travel site
ThePointsGuy.com. You can always bump down to coach if that's
all that's available, but try to get the difference refunded, he
said.
While you might get a boost from flying business class,
you'll get the biggest edge by purchasing an unrestricted
ticket. Those tickets are the most expensive - an unrestricted
round trip flight from Dallas to Chicago's O'Hare on United was
quoted as $923, while the same ticket would be $308 with
restrictions - but they also can be switched to any other
airline - providing maximum flexibility.
Q: Should I just take the train?
A: Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail service, is not planning
to add additional trains. Along the Northeast Corridor - it's
most popular and profitable route - Amtrak is already operating
at full capacity, said Amtrak spokesman Cliff Cole.
There are 1,862 commuter trains on the Northeast Corridor
with an average weekday ridership of 722,900. "Most trains are
either almost sold out or fully sold out," Cole says.
His advice to travelers seeking alternative methods to
flying: Book early. "The pricing is based on availability," he
says.
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here.
Additional reporting, editing by Lauren Young and Leslie
Gevirtz)