UPDATE 1-'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation to end air traffic control furloughs that were contributing to massive flight delays throughout the country.
The House acted after the Senate late on Thursday approved the bill. The White House said President Barack Obama will sign the legislation into law.
Congress moved rapidly to end the furloughs that stemmed from automatic spending cuts that began last month, passing the measure as lawmakers were rushing to airports to take flights home and to other destinations at the start of a week-long recess. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Vicki Allen)
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
MANAMA, April 13 Fernando Alonso's in-flight movies will be all about the Indianapolis 500 for the next few weeks as the double Formula One world champion gears up for a challenge that he is far from ready for.