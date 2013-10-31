European shares supported by oil stocks after US strike in Syria
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it will allow airlines to expand the use of portable electronic devices in flight.
The agency said it is immediately providing airlines with guidance for implementation, the time frame for which is expected to vary among carriers.
"Passengers will eventually be able to read e-books, play games, and watch videos on their devices during all phases of flight, with very limited exceptions," the FAA said.
The move would still prevent use of mobile phones for voice communications on flight. That issue is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Communications Commission.
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil has agreed to allow imports of Colombian vehicles and car parts without a 30 percent industrial products tax (IPI) as part of a bilateral auto pact under negotiation during Mercosur trade talks with Latin America's Pacific coast countries, a Brazilian government source said on Friday.