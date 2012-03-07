* Goal is to integrate unmanned craft into U.S. airspace by
2015
* Test sites would help FAA integrate drone aircraft safely
WASHINGTON, March 7 The Federal Aviation
Administration took a first step on Wednesday toward choosing
six test sites where aerial drones can be flown in the United
States, as it studies how to integrate unmanned aircraft into
the national air space by 2015.
The FAA announced a 60-day period in which it would solicit
public comment to help it decide issues including where to
locate the test sites, who should be allowed to use them, how
big they should be, what capabilities they should have and who
should manage them.
"The feedback through this transparent process will help the
FAA develop UAS (unmanned aircraft system) test site
requirements, designation standards and oversight activity," the
FAA said in a statement. Once it formulates the requirements,
the FAA will issue a request for proposals for test sites.
Although drones have been widely flown by U.S. forces in
combat areas over the past decade, few unmanned aircraft have
been approved for use in the United States.
A defense policy bill passed by Congress last year directed
the FAA to integrate unmanned aircraft into the national air
space by 2015. The measure called for the creation of test sites
to help the FAA develop safe procedures for using drones in the
national air space.
"Unmanned aircraft can help us meet a number of challenges,
from spotting wildfires to assessing natural disasters," U.S.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in a statement.
"These test sites will help us ensure that our high safety
standards are maintained as the use of these aircraft becomes
more widespread."
About 50 companies, universities and government
organizations in the United States are developing and producing
over 155 different kinds of unmanned aircraft, some with a
wingspan comparable to a commercial jetliner and others the size
of model aircraft, the FAA said.
Police and fire departments and some researchers have been
enthusiastic about the use of unmanned systems in the United
States, but privacy advocates have expressed concern about the
potential invasiveness of the technology.
The FAA is currently working toward publishing a proposed
rule that would the govern use of small unmanned aircraft of
about 50 pounds (22 kg) or less. A final rule is not expected
until next year.
The FAA said 313 certificates of authorization were issued
in 2011, most to federal, state and local agencies. Fewer than
100 airworthiness certificates have been issued to private
operators over the past decade, mainly to firms doing research
and development on the aircraft.
(Reporting By David Alexander; editing by Todd Eastham)