WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. aviation regulator
is considering requiring drug and alcohol testing of workers
maintaining aircraft operated by U.S. air carriers in facilities
located outside the United States, but could face problems with
a myriad of local laws.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will take public
comments on its proposal after posting a Federal Register notice
on Thursday.
The agency requires random drug and alcohol testing for
maintenance workers based in the United States, but its
regulations do not extend to companies or individuals who
perform those critical functions on overseas.
"The testing program would have to meet FAA standards and be
consistent with the applicable laws of the country where the
repair station is located," the FAA said, warning of
"significant logistical issues and possible conflicts with local
laws."
The agency said the comment period would help it address
questions such as which drugs are most misused in particular
countries, whether the allowable concentrations of alcohol or
drugs needed to be the same in all countries, and whether there
are laws in some nations that would prevent random testing.
The International Civil Aviation Operation (ICAO), a part of
the U.N. that codifies principles for air travel, does not
require member states to establish programs to deter or detect
drug or alcohol use by aviation personnel, the FAA said.