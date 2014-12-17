Dec 17 U.S. civil aircraft sales are expected to rise 6 percent to $79.76 billion in 2015, down from a growth rate of 8 percent in 2014, the Aerospace Industries Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington, D.C.-based trade group forecast the value of commercial aircraft shipments, which includes jetliners and freight aircraft, to rise 6.3 percent to $61.2 billion in 2015.

General aircraft shipments are expected to rise 6.5 percent to $12.67 billion in 2015, the association said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Dalgleish)